'All-time great' Kohli won't struggle to find rhythm: Scott Styris ahead of RCB's opening match

As the Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are getting ready to play their first match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris said the 'all-time great' Virat Kohli won't struggle to find his rhythm.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:07 IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"Well, I don't think he will struggle. The reason for that is he is an all-time great player and he's the best batsman in the IPL over the years. So, if he's going to struggle then everybody is going to struggle. Other than perhaps say Australia and England, who are coming off the series," Styris said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

"But he's just too professional. That like we talk a lot about how he drags everybody's standards up because of his professionalism, his desire to continually get better, so he will make sure. I have no doubt that he's ready to go, like everybody, look to get off to a fast start in the tournament just to ease their own nerves. The confidence gets up and then they can go about playing. But I don't think it's going to be a problem. He is just far too good for that," he added. Kohli-led RCB will begin this season's campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

The league began on Saturday in UAE, with Chennai Super Kings playing against Mumbai Indians in the opening match. CSK won the match by five wickets. Commenting on the SRH's playing XI, Styris opined that Kane Williamson will sit out.

"Kane Williamson sits out, I know he is the orange cap holder two years ago when Warner was serving his suspension for the year, but I just think with the balance of that side they have got a proven David Warner. He, along with Kohli, has been the two-best batsman in this competition for many years now. His leadership is terrific. I think he really buys into as well the culture and the group of SRH," he said. "So, I think Bairstow's performance last year and the relationship he has with Warner at the top. They just seem to gel and sync nicely. I like Nabi's performances recently, he's certainly in my eyes, and of course, so is Rashid Khan. Probably the one side where the four overseas players are set in stone and it's now about getting the performances of the Indian players around them to suit," Styris added. (ANI)

