Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spaniard Fran Sandaza joins Hyderabad FC for one-year

He then returned to Spain and featured for CD Lugo and Girona in the Segunda Division before moving to Japan in 2015. Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez believes Sandaza will be a huge asset for the club this season.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:56 IST
Spaniard Fran Sandaza joins Hyderabad FC for one-year

Hyderabad FC on Monday signed Spanish forward Francisco Sandaza on a one-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League scheduled to begin in November. The 35-year-old signed from Spanish Segunda (second) Division side Alcorcon, becoming the sixth new foreign signing for the club this season.

"I am very happy and excited to sign for this club. It is a new challenge in my career and I am eager to arrive in India start training with my new teammates," said Sandaza. "The Indian Super League is improving every year. A lot of good players have played in the league so far. I have played with and against a few of them that have told me good things about the ISL, so I am keen to be part of it." Sandaza rose through the ranks at Leganes and Coslada before turning out for his hometown side CD Toledo. He then moved to Valencia Reserves and after playing for Onda and Pucolis on loan, Sandaza joined Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in 2008 where he claimed a Scottish FA Cup trophy. He then moved to England, signing for Brighton and Hove Albion where he won the English League One. A move back to Scotland followed with a switch to St. Johnstone and then a stint with Glasgow giants Rangers FC. He then returned to Spain and featured for CD Lugo and Girona in the Segunda Division before moving to Japan in 2015.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez believes Sandaza will be a huge asset for the club this season. "Fran Sandaza is a very known striker in Spain. He is a strong and a technically gifted player and he has experienced football at various levels in Spain, the UK, Japan and China. He is a complete forward who likes to score goals and create chances for his teammates," said Manolo. After a brief stint with FC Tokyo where he also featured in the AFC Champions League, Sandaza returned to Girona and helped them to a promotion to La Liga with a runner-up finish in the Segunda Division. The following season he moved to Asia again, this time joining Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai before returning back to Spain with Alcorcon.

"My aim is to work hard to try and contribute as many goals for the team. It's going to be a challenging season and I will give my one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch," Sandaza said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Iran records highest daily coronavirus cases since early June

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Iran has risen by 3,341 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally since early June, taking total cases to 425,481, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Monday. Sima Sadat Lari sa...

Austria ordering 18 Leonardo helicopters in deal with Italy

Austria is ordering 18 Leonardo AW169M helicopters in a deal with Italy, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Monday.The Italian deal beat out rival efforts by the United States and Germany, Tanner told a news conference. The ne...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21st century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the minimum su...

Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally

Fasten your seatbelt, because Tuesday is Teslas Battery Day, and some investors expect Chief Executive Elon Musks pitch on the electric car makers energy storage advances to re-energize its rally following a recent 21 stock slump. Teslas st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020