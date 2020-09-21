Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan FC sign Bradden Inman from Brisbane Roar

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have signed Australian midfielder Bradden Inman from A-league side Brisbane Roar for the Indian Super League (ISL) season 2020-21, the club announced on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:48 IST
ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan FC sign Bradden Inman from Brisbane Roar
Australian midfielder Bradden Inman (Photo/ISL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have signed Australian midfielder Bradden Inman from A-league side Brisbane Roar for the Indian Super League (ISL) season 2020-21, the club announced on Monday. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder follows the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams in joining the Kolkata giants from the A-League.

Bradden began his youth career with English club Newcastle United and spent a season on loan with Crewe Alexandra before moving to the club permanently in 2013. Between 2013 to 2019, Bradden plied his trade in the lower leagues of English football, playing for Peterborough United before joining Rochdale AFC. He moved back to Australia ahead of the 2019-20 season to join Brisbane Roar and led them to a quarter-final finish. During his time with the club, Bradden made 25 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting five more. At the international level, the midfielder has represented Scotland at the youth level and the U-21 level.

The announcement of Bradden signing for ATK Mohun Bagan follows the signing of defender Tiri on a free from Jamshedpur FC and provides solidity and depth to the middle of the park. The attacking midfielder blessed with pace and adept on the ball should prove to be a valuable asset for ATK Mohun Bagan in the upcoming season that's set to take place behind closed doors. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sikhs in Pak begin commemorating ‘Jyoti Jot’ of Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Kartarpur

For the first time, the Sikh community in Pakistan has started commemorating the Jyoti Jot of Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Indian devotees gave it a miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Pakistani Sikhs, mostly from Sindh and Kh...

COVID-19 beds in Pune's Sassoon to increase from 450 to 850

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the number of beds for COVID-19 treatment in Sassoon General Hospital in Pune would be almost doubled. Tope, who is on a two-day tour here, also said the process of recruiting doctors f...

MoRTH waives off permit requirement for vehicles carrying oxygen till March end 2021

By Joymala Bagchi In a crucial step forward, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order to waive off permit requirements for vehicles carrying oxygen tanks or cylinders till March 31, 2021 following the pandemic, on Mon...

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020