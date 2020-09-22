Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boult backs Bumrah to bounce back strongly against KKR

Conditions are a lot different to what I face back home, with the heat and humidity here." He, however, said there were a couple of areas in terms of accuracy and execution which the team needs to tighten up in the coming games.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:49 IST
Boult backs Bumrah to bounce back strongly against KKR

Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult has backed Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back strongly in Mumbai Indians' next IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday, after the India pace spearhead had a rare off day in the tournament opener. Bumrah, regarded as India's best death bowler, leaked 43 runs against Chennai Super Kings in a losing cause in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday. "He (Bumrah) is a world class bowler, he is trying very hard over the last couple of days to find rhythm. I am 100 per cent sure he will be on the mark in the coming games," Boult said.

"He is a big player for us and a very important bowler and I am sure he will bounce back very nicely." Boult said he is hoping to forge a successful partnership with Bumrah in MI's bowling attack. "Yes the opportunity to bowl with Bumrah and the other guys in the bowling attack is very exciting and a good opportunity to learn. And yes Bumrah is a guy, who is very experienced and he has got some amazing skills and I'm really looking forward to hopefully having some success with him," he said. The 31-year-old left-arm pacer, who returned with figures of 1/23 against CSK, was satisfied with his own effort, even though MI failed to defend 163-run target.

"I think from my point of view personally, coming off from a big winter in New Zealand with lockdowns and isolations, I haven't played cricket in probably six months, so I was pretty happy with the way I came out. Conditions are a lot different to what I face back home, with the heat and humidity here." He, however, said there were a couple of areas in terms of accuracy and execution which the team needs to tighten up in the coming games. "But we were a couple of (few) runs short in terms of our total to defend. We need to tighten up a couple of small areas with accuracy and execution and that's what we will look to do in the next couple of games," he said. Boult also admitted that bowling in death overs was the biggest challenge in T20 cricket.

"It is the biggest challenge in the game to be honest. It is very difficult to come in and bowl the last couple of overs against batsmen who are set. (Faf) Du Plessis was set the other night (against CSK) on 50 or 60 runs and when guys are hitting from that platform, it is very hard to defend," he said. "But personally I want to try and stick to my strength, try and execute yorkers and take pace off it and just try and be ahead of the batsmen." PTI NRB SSC SSC

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India aims to cut crop waste burning in key farm states by 80%

India is likely to reduce crop waste burning, a major source of air pollution during the winter months, by 75-80 in Punjab and Haryana states, part of the countrys farm belt that borders the capital New Delhi, two government officials said ...

UP CM's nod for film city on 1,000 acre along Yamuna Expressway

Within days of announcement about the Film City in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to the state. He also ann...

CAMS IPO subscribed 1.93 times on second day of bidding

The initial public offer of Computer Age Management Services CAMS was subscribed 1.93 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 2,47,77,912 shares against the offer size of 1,28,2...

India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range

India on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target HEAT - from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020