Jordon Ibe signs two-year deal with Derby County

Derby County on Tuesday announced the signing of Jordon Ibe, who has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

22-09-2020
Jordon Ibe (Photo/ Derby County Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Derby County on Tuesday announced the signing of Jordon Ibe, who has put pen to paper on a two-year deal. "Derby County have added another attacking option to their squad by completing the signing of winger Jordon Ibe. The 24-year-old has joined Derby on a two-year contract as a free agent after leaving AFC Bournemouth in the summer," the club said in a statement.

The former Liverpool player, Ibe, has almost 200 career appearances to his name, the vast majority of which have been at the highest level of English football. Reacting to Ibe's signing, manager Phillip Cocu said Ibe is a player with a "lot of potential and undoubted ability".

"Jordon is a player with a lot of potential and undoubted ability. He has performed for several years in the Premier League and at 24 years of age he still has many years ahead of him in his career," the club's official website quoted Cocu as saying. "We have been keen to strengthen our attacking options out wide for some time, while we believe Derby County is the right place for Jordon at this stage of his career," he added. (ANI)

