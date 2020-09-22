Maha tourism, MCA to work on Wankhede stadium tour: Aaditya

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said Mumbai Cricket Association has in principal agreed to work with the state tourism department on a "stadium experience" tour of the iconic Wankhede cricket facility in south Mumbai for fans and tourists. Wankhede Stadium is among the most famous sporting arenas in the world and hosted the 2011 Cricket World Cup final.

"We at the Tourism Dept had requested @MumbaiCricAssoc to work with us on opening up of Wankhede Stadium for a stadium experience tour to tourists and fans from around the world. They have agreed in principle to work together on the same," Aaditya informed in a tweet. "Along with the stadium experience tour, I had discussed with Hon'ble Sharad Pawar sir earlier, and MCA President Vijay Patil ji, on having a museum of 'Indian Cricket emanating from Mumbai'.

"The MCA has agreed for this as well, to be either in Wankhede or any suitable place," the minister said in another tweet. He thanked MCA President Vijay Patil for agreeing to the partnership.

"I'm thankful to the MCA apex committee for this key partnership. For most of us, Cricket is a religion. Wankhede is where India won the World Cup. This truly shall be a place for not just tourists, but for devotees of cricket and their fav players. Thank you @VijaypatilDji," added the minister. The decision was welcomed by MCA Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik and Vihang Sarnaik.