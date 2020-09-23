Carabao Cup: Mata, Rashford, Greenwood score in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Luton Town

Manchester United secured a 3-0 victory over Luton Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday as Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored for the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed a debut to Dean Henderson in goal, while Dutch import Donny van de Beek made his first start, after scoring as a substitute against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The boss made 10 changes to the XI on duty at Old Trafford, with only captain Harry Maguire keeping his place, as the Reds set up a fourth-round clash at either Preston North End or Brighton & Hove Albion next week. United started in control and soon had a couple of attempts from Mata, one of which forced a decent save out of home keeper James Shea, following a clever dummy by van de Beek to a Jesse Lingard pass.

After impressive former Reds midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe created an opening that was spurned by Danny Hylton, both sides almost scored with deflected efforts. Fred's 19th-minute shot was narrowly off target and Jordan Clark's dangerous burst and drive clipped off Eric Bailly and just past Henderson's left-hand post. The opportunities for Ole's men dried up as the half wore on, with the Hatters gaining much more of a foot-hold in the game. However, van de Beek and Mata sparked the Reds into life as half-time approached and, when Brandon Williams pounced on a loose clearance, he was barged over by George Moncur inside the box. Mata stepped up to send Shea the wrong way from the spot.

Maintaining the pressure, Nemanja Matic then did work Shea with a left-foot drive that forced the keeper to parry it away. Jesse had another go but curled off target, when trying to cap a nice move involving Mata and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while van de Beek drilled against Shea's legs from a difficult angle.

Luton's big moment came with nine minutes left but Henderson made an astonishing save to keep out Tom Lockyer's header and, when the defender sent the rebound goalwards, Eric Bailly made a vital intervention. Instead of Town drawing level, United went further ahead, Rashford profiting from an inviting pass by fellow substitute Greenwood to stroke home in the 88th minute. There was still time for Lingard and Rashford to have further attempts before Greenwood got in on the act with a typically clinical finish after cutting in from the right. (ANI)