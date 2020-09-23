Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Worked on my power-hitting ability during lockdown, says Samson

After playing a magnificent knock of 74 runs from just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson said that he worked on his power-hitting ability during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:36 IST
IPL 13: Worked on my power-hitting ability during lockdown, says Samson
Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson. (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a magnificent knock of 74 runs from just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson said that he worked on his power-hitting ability during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. His remark came after the team's 16-run win over CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Samson was awarded Man of the Match for his knock of 74 runs from just 32 balls which helped Rajasthan Royals reach 216/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Skipper Steve Smith made 69 runs. The game-changing moment came in the final over of Rajasthan's innings with Jofra Archer smashing CSK's Lungi Ngidi for 30 runs. "My game plan is to stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit. I've been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting," Samson told Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these five months, and I think I have increased that ability. Everyone likes to keep wickets and no one likes running around, but it's up to the coach. We are happy to bring smiles on the fans' faces and we hope to continue doing so," he added. During the course of his innings, Samson smashed nine sixes and one four to help Rajasthan 200-run mark.

While defending the score, Rahul Tewatia took three crucial wickets - Shane Watson, Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The spinner ended up with the figures of 3-37 from his four overs. For CSK, Faf du Plessis top-scored with 72 from just 37 balls. The MS Dhoni-led side posted 200 in the end but lost the match by 16 runs.

CSK will next take on Delhi Capitals on September 25 while Rajasthan will face Kings XI Punjab on September 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

In the name of the mother: Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition

Afghan woman, Laleh Osmany has been campaigning for years for a change to the age-old custom of officially identifying people by the names of their fathers, calling for mothers names to be included on identity cards.But her Where Is My Name...

Modi govt has 'destroyed' web of relationships with countries: Rahul

Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress had built with countries over deca...

U.S. charges former manager of European oil firm over graft in Ecuador

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a former manager of a European oil trading firm with paying bribes of 870,000 to help win a contract from Ecuadors state-run oil firm. In exchange, the former manager, Javier Aguilar, helped the firm ...

It will take some time to Dhoni at his best: Fleming

It will take some time to see MS Dhoni - the finisher, that everyone is waiting for, says Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming as his side fell short in its run chase against Rajasthan Royals despite having the former India captai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020