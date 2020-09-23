Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-SA Rugby in discussions to add more teams to PRO14

South African Rugby is in negotiations with PRO14 organisers to add additional teams to the European competition in the coming seasons, the latter confirmed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:32 IST
Rugby-SA Rugby in discussions to add more teams to PRO14

South African Rugby is in negotiations with PRO14 organisers to add additional teams to the European competition in the coming seasons, the latter confirmed on Wednesday. The Cheetahs and Southern Kings have competed in the competition since 2017, though the latter will be replaced in 2021 after being put into liquidation by SA Rugby.

"SA Rugby's long-standing commitments are to field two teams in the PRO14 and in light of the withdrawal of the Southern Kings, discussions are on-going about fulfilling this agreement from 2021 using a replacement team from its current professional franchises," PRO14 Rugby said in a statement. "Additionally, both PRO14 Rugby and SA Rugby are in early discussions about potentially expanding the tournament and deepening our partnership to include more South African franchises from 2021."

The Cheetahs and Kings have been forced to withdraw from the 2019-20 season due to travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. SA Rugby chief executive Jourie Roux confirmed to reporters previously that the union is looking at options outside of Super Rugby for its domestic teams. Talk of moving away from playing Australasian and Argentine teams in favour of European opposition has been mooted for some time.

"Ultimately, we can't project what rugby will look like in years to come, and to do that would be very bold and brave because the only thing you can be sure of is that there will be change. I wouldn't be doing my job not to look at Plan B or Plan C," Roux said. The attraction of Europe to SA Rugby is its lucrative television market, similar timezone and ease of travel that will help with player welfare.

The PRO14 contains teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Surat-based doctor, who removed his oxygen support to help

A Surat-based doctor who risked his life by removing his oxygen support to intubate another elderly patient while being treated for a respiratory failure is off ECMO support in a city hospital where he was shifted and breathing naturally. M...

Major fall in COVID-19 cases under home isolation in Delhi for 1st time since Aug last week

The number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi who are in home isolation fell on Tuesday by nearly 750 compared to the previous day, the decline being recorded after nearly a month of a steady rise in such cases, according to official data. Howev...

CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times on final day of bidding

Computer Age Management Services initial public offer was subscribed 46.85 times so far on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,09,50,796 shares against the offer s...

BMS calls for redrafting Industrial Relations Code

RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Wednesday urged the government to redraft the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, saying it would create strife in the industrial sector as many provisions are against the workers. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020