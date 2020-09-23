Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann nominated for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, and RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-2020 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 2019-20 UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year Awards, along with Men's and Women's Coach of the Year.

The awards will be presented at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, October 1. Bayern Munich won the 2019-2020 season of Champions League under Flick. For the men's coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, together with 55 journalists from each of UEFA's 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group.

The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points, and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves. "The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany - FC Bayern Munchen), Jurgen Klopp (Germany - Liverpool FC) and Julian Nagelsmann (Germany - RB Leipzig)," UEFA said in a statement.

For women's coach of the year, Stephan Lerch, Jean-Luc Vasseur, and Lluis Cortes have been shortlisted. Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer have been shortlisted for the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award. Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder, and Wendie Renard have been shortlisted for the women's player award. (ANI)