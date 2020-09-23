Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann nominated for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, and RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-2020 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:31 IST
Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann nominated for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick. (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, and RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-2020 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 2019-20 UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year Awards, along with Men's and Women's Coach of the Year.

The awards will be presented at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, October 1. Bayern Munich won the 2019-2020 season of Champions League under Flick. For the men's coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, together with 55 journalists from each of UEFA's 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group.

The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points, and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves. "The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany - FC Bayern Munchen), Jurgen Klopp (Germany - Liverpool FC) and Julian Nagelsmann (Germany - RB Leipzig)," UEFA said in a statement.

For women's coach of the year, Stephan Lerch, Jean-Luc Vasseur, and Lluis Cortes have been shortlisted. Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer have been shortlisted for the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award. Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder, and Wendie Renard have been shortlisted for the women's player award. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces new Cuba-related sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced new sanctions related to Cuba on Wednesday that will prohibit Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government as well as the import of Cuban cigars and liquor.Today, as part of our co...

Brexit positivity returns: UK 'confident' of a deal, EU 'determined' for one

Britains Brexit supremo Michael Gove said on Wednesday that he was confident of securing a trade deal with the European Union, while the blocs chief negotiator said he was determined to clinch an agreement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plun...

Robots target coronavirus with ultraviolet light at London train station

Robots that can kill the coronavirus with ultraviolet light have been brought in at one of Londons biggest train stations, St Pancras International, as it tries to restore customer confidence in the safety of travel hubs. Stations suffered ...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. business activity slows; house prices jump

U.S. business activity cooled in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat at services industries, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy as the third quarter draws to a close and COVID-19 lingers. Data firm IHS Markit sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020