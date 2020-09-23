Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Shaun Tait wants bowlers to bowl yorkers in death overs

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait on Wednesday asserted that fast bowlers should bowl yorkers during the death overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:39 IST
IPL 13: Shaun Tait wants bowlers to bowl yorkers in death overs
Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait on Wednesday asserted that fast bowlers should bowl yorkers during the death overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). His remarks came after Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Lungi Ngidi conceded 30 runs off the last over against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Jofra Archer smashed back-to-back four sixes to Ngidi, out of which two were no balls. This meant the bowler gave away 26 runs from the first two legal deliveries. Ngidi then bowled a wide delivery but after that, he managed to restrict the batsman from hitting big shots. However, Rajasthan Royals still managed to take away 30 runs off the final over.

Tait said that a "simple yorker plan" might work for Ngidi under pressure in the upcoming games. "Solid start to my old side @rajasthanroyals felt Ngidi's pain in that last over, can unravel fast in a pressure over with wides and no balls plus fatigue, slower balls were his go to, maybe the simple Yorker plan might work for him under pressure next game? #RRvCSK," Tait wrote on Twitter.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs said bowlers nowadays bowl what batsmen have already practiced. Replying to Gibbs, the former Australian quick said that there are different opinions about death bowling and asserted that yorkers can be hit for sixes but if the ball lands perfectly it's still the best ball.

"Lots of different opinions about death bowling out there mate, tough part of the game, especially if the Yorker misses it can go the distance but if it lands it's still the best ball for a big quick," Tait further said in a tweet. CSK will next take on Delhi Capitals on September 25 while Rajasthan will face Kings XI Punjab on September 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen to compensate victims of Brazil dictatorship - report

German carmaker Volkswagen will pay about 36 million reais 6.5 million in compensation to more than 60 former employees who were persecuted during Brazils 1964-1985 military dictatorship, media reported on Wednesday. Volkswagen is due to si...

Dysfunctional CCTV cameras, outdated radio communication among CAG red flags on Delhi Police

The percentage of satisfactorily functioning CCTV cameras out of a total 3,870 installed in the national capital by the&#160;Delhi police is abysmally low, said the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesda...

WRAPUP 2-Saudi King Salman assails Iran in United Nations debut

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a united front to contain Riyadhs rival and stop it from getting weapons of mass destr...

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three farmer friendly laws. All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020