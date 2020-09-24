Left Menu
IPL 13: No partnership from KKR threatened to chase MI's total, says Tendulkar

Hailing the bowling effort of Mumbai Indians, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that there was not even one partnership from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that looking threatening in the chase of 196.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:07 IST
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Hailing the bowling effort of Mumbai Indians, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that there was not even one partnership from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that looking threatening in the chase of 196. Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs for their first win in this year's IPL. Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 80 runs.

"Great start by @mipaltan fast bowlers and well supported by Rahul & Pollard. At no stage did it appear that any partnership threatened to chase the target," Tendulkar tweeted. Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 195/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 47 runs.

KKR bowlers consistently bowled short and Rohit fully capitalised on those deliveries. Defending 195, Mumbai did a brilliant task of not giving much away and Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar all got two wickets each.

Bumrah got the crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. In the end, KKR's Pat Cummins played a quickfire knock of 33 runs, but Mumbai had sealed the victory by then.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28. (ANI)

