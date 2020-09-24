Left Menu
Sierra Leone announces equal pay for both men’s and women’s football teams

24-09-2020
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@slfassociation)

The Sierra Leonian government and the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) have jointly announced that both the men's and women's football teams will now receive equal pay, according to a news report by Today.

To motivate more women to get into the game in the West African country this step has been taken by the two.

Changing the perception that many have of women's football is now essential to ensure its development. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Football Strategy has provided a work plan for Member Associations to take their local football to the next level.

By upgrading the payments and bonuses of the senior women's national team to the level of its men's counterpart, Sierra Leone is making a healthy leap forward towards the fairness defended by the various bodies in charge of football.

In addition to harnessing the power of football to create a positive social impact on African women and girls, MAs must prioritize the use of football as a tool to educate young girls, empower and encourage participation.

With the invaluable contribution of the government, the SLFA led by Isha Johansen who also heads the Organizing Committee for Women's Football at CAF is accelerating the pace in the implementation of measures to promote women's football.

