Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea sign goalkeeper Mendy from Rennes on five-year deal

Chelsea have signed Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Stade Rennes on a five-year deal, the Premier League side said on Thursday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid around 22 million pounds ($28.01 million) for the 28-year-old who had three years left on his Rennes contract.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:11 IST
Soccer-Chelsea sign goalkeeper Mendy from Rennes on five-year deal
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Chelsea have signed Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Stade Rennes on a five-year deal, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid around 22 million pounds ($28.01 million) for the 28-year-old who had three years left on his Rennes contract. "I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It's a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team mates and can't wait to get started," Mendy told the club's website.

Mendy played 33 games in all competitions for Rennes last season as they finished third in Ligue 1 to qualify for the Champions League. France-born Mendy chose to represent Senegal - the country where his mother was born - at international level and has eight caps.

He becomes the second goalkeeper to make the switch from Rennes to Chelsea following Petr Cech's move in 2004. "As soon as Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

"Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club." Mendy's signing follows the arrivals of full back Ben Chilwell, striker Timo Werner and wingers Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, with the overall outlay totalling more than 200 million pounds.

The London club also signed defenders Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr on free transfers. Chelsea's decision to boost their goalkeeping options follows Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga's dip in form since last season, with his latest error coming in their 2-0 defeat by champions Liverpool last Sunday.

Chelsea, who finished fourth last term to qualify for the Champions League in manager Frank Lampard's first campaign in charge, face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada 'bets the farm' on big spending as second wave threatens economic recovery

Canadas vow to double down on pandemic-related spending to keep the economic recovery under way in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections will support activity but raises questions over the burgeoning deficit, economists say.The L...

Rare Botticelli portrait could reach $100 million at auction

Sept 24, Reuters - A rare Botticelli portrait could join the 100 million art club when it goes up for auction in New York, Sothebys said on Thursday. The Renaissance artists Young Man Holding a Roundel is one of only around a dozen of his p...

A roller coaster six months leaves U.S. recovery still uncertain

As businesses shuttered and millions hit the unemployment line last spring, the most dour predictions saw the United States heading for another Great Depression of spiraling collapse and years of massive joblessness.The worst has been avoid...

Trump to campaign in crucial Florida amid high court suspense

With speculation swirling over his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump heads to Florida on Thursday, hoping to shore up support in that hotly contested state ahead of the Nov. 3 election.Trumps trip to Jacksonville comes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020