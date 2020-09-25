Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' comments, he denies being 'sexist' in his remarks

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday slammed former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his "distasteful" remark about her while commenting on husband Virat Kohli's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He made the controversial comment about the cricketer's practice by referencing a video of Kohli and Sharma playing cricket during the lockdown. "Aur jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:43 IST
Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' comments, he denies being 'sexist' in his remarks
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (anushkasharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday slammed former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his "distasteful" remark about her while commenting on husband Virat Kohli's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Kohli and Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL match, held in Dubai. Anushka, who has faced negativity and trolling in the past as well for Kohli's performance, said she was tired of being dragged into cricket. "It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?" the actor said in a long statement posted on her Instagram Stories.

Gavaskar was a part of the commentary team as Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night and the Indian captain did not do well in the match. He made the controversial comment about the cricketer's practice by referencing a video of Kohli and Sharma playing cricket during the lockdown.

"Aur jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone. Vo dikhayi di video me. (He has only faced Anushka's bowling during the lockdown. That's what we saw in the video). In her statement, 32-year-old actor, who has accompanied Kohli in Dubai, asked for an explanation from Gavaskar for his remark. "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? "I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?," Sharma said. The actor said Gavaskar could have used other words to speak about Kohli's performance, instead of bringing her name in his commentary.

In her concluding note, Sharma said, "Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just I want to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this." In the past as well, Sharma has reacted sharply to her name being used in cricket controversies. In October last year, she had shut down reports that claimed that selectors were asked to serve her tea during ICC World Cup 2019.

"I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then," she had written. "Today. I have decided to speak up because someone's silence cannot be taken as their weakness," she had said at the time. Gavaskar, however, defended his remarks, saying it was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound.

"Firstly, I would like to say, where am I blaming her, I'm not blaming her. I am only saying that the video showed she was bowling to Virat. Virat has only played that much bowling in this lockdown period," Gavaskar told India Today channel. "It is tennis ball fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown, so that's all, so where am I blaming her for Virat's failures." Gavaskar also rubbished allegations on social media that he made a "sexist comment". "I'm the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tours. I am the one who has always said that like a normal guy going to office for a 9-5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife, similarly, why can't cricketers have their wives with them," Gavaskar said.

He then also explained what exactly he said. ".....Anushka was bowling to him, so that's what I said, that's the only bowling, I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that's all, where am I blaming her, where I am being sexist in this."

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: ED files police complaint over forgery of ponzi scam case papers

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a complaint with West Bengal Police in connection with forgery of documents related to a ponzi scam case which the central agency is investigating, an official said on Friday. The ED received informa...

Two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's former offices, France opens anti-terror probe

France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine that was attacked by Islamist militants in 2015. Prime Minister Jean Castex, wh...

Single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded the single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 1,59,933. Twenty two deaths took the toll to 635.The state had on Thursday reported 6,324 cases and 21 deaths. As the state go...

With 'profound sorrow': Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it is with profound sorrow tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020