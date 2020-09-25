Left Menu
Haider, Abid among 21 players to join domestic teams for National T20 Cup

Twenty-one members of the men's national team including Abid Ali and Haider Ali, who toured England for three Tests and as many T20Is, have joined their respective First XI sides on Friday in Multan after they returned second negative Covid-19 tests.

PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-one members of the men's national team including Abid Ali and Haider Ali, who toured England for three Tests and as many T20Is, have joined their respective First XI sides on Friday in Multan after they returned second negative Covid-19 tests. "These 21 players are Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Yasir Shah," PCB said in a release.

The results of the second Covid-19 tests of Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain Sindh, and Kamran Akmal, Central Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman, are expected tomorrow. "Sarfaraz had his test earlier today, while Kamran will undergo his second test later in the day. The two will join their sides after they return negative results," PCB said.

Sohail Tanvir, who took part in the Caribbean Premier League, joined Northern after clearing his both Covid-19 tests. "An individual, belonging to a First XI squad, who was isolated after his first test came out positive has cleared his second test. He will be eligible to join his team after clearing his third test, which will take place on September 30," the release further read.

Meanwhile, Fawad Alam, who also toured England with the national squad and is leading Sindh Second XI, has joined his side in Lahore after returning his second negative test for Covid-19. The National T20 Cup First XI tournament, the curtain-raiser for the domestic season 2020-21, will commence on September 30 in Multan, before it shifts to Rawalpindi on October 9.

The National T20 Cup for the Second XI teams will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from October 1-8. (ANI)

