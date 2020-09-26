Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City's injured Jesus ruled out of Brazil qualifiers

"The English club have contacted the Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmas to inform us of the injury to Gabriel Jesus, which was detected after the match against Wolverhampton," it said. Brazil are due to host Bolivia in Sao Paulo on Oct. 9 and visit Peru in Lima four days later as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers get under way in South America.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 02:30 IST
Soccer-Man City's injured Jesus ruled out of Brazil qualifiers

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus will be sidelined for next month's World Cup qualifiers after being injured in Manchester City's Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) said Friday. The CBF said in a statement that Jesus would be replaced by Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha for the matches against Bolivia and Peru.

Jesus will be out for at least three weeks, missing City's matches at home to Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday plus Wednesday's League Cup fourth round tie at Burnley and the league game at Leeds United on Oct. 3. "The English club have contacted the Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmas to inform us of the injury to Gabriel Jesus, which was detected after the match against Wolverhampton," it said.

Brazil are due to host Bolivia in Sao Paulo on Oct. 9 and visit Peru in Lima four days later as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers get under way in South America. However, the global players' union FIFPRO has expressed concern that the matches are being played in one of the regions most badly affected by COVID-19.

The problem is further complicated because many South American players will have to travel from Europe, North America and Asia and could also face quarantine on returning to their clubs afterwards. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

‘Things have to change’ Canada’s Trudeau declares amid COVID-19

The world is in crisis, and not just because of the last few months. Not just because of COVID-19. But because of the last few decades. And because of us, he said in a pre-recorded speech for the gathering. Mr. Trudeau recalled that follo...

Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says

Togolese Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou and his government tendered their resignation on Friday, the presidency said in a statement, congratulating the Cabinet for its work in office. A governmental change has been anticipated since Pres...

Rise in virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of U.S. election

With COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topping 200,000 this week following a rise in new daily cases last week for the first time in eight weeks, the role of the economy in the looming presidential election could take on heightened importance -- ...

Trump plans to pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, sources say

President Donald Trump intends to nominate conservative federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, two sources said on Friday. Trump has sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020