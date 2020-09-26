Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Mitchell Marsh heads back home after securing flight from Dubai

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh avoided being stuck in a Dubai hotel room as he secured a flight to head back to Australia.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:36 IST
IPL 13: Mitchell Marsh heads back home after securing flight from Dubai
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh avoided being stuck in a Dubai hotel room as he secured a flight to head back to Australia. Marsh who was playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The all-rounder was facing a prospect of being forced to remain in the UAE given the current difficulties of arranging international travel at short notice, cricket.com.au reported. As per a report in cricket.com.au, a Cricket Australia spokesperson has confirmed that Marsh managed to secure a flight back to Perth which will arrive later today. After reaching Perth, he will begin a 14-day quarantine period on arrival.

Earlier this week, SRH had announced that Windies Test skipper Jason Holder will be replacing all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the squad for the ongoing IPL. In the match against RCB on Monday, Marsh had gone down in his first over. He had come on to bowl in the fifth over of the RCB innings, but on the second ball of the over, he seemed to have twisted his ankle. He bowled two more balls but eventually decided to walk off the pitch.

The right-handed batsman then came out to bat at number 10 and was visibly limping. However, he was dismissed on the very first ball he faced, and as a result, SRH stumbled to a 10-run loss. SRH lost their opening match against RCB and now the side will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders later today.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking ...

Athletics-Russia gets six-month extension to submit reinstatement plan

Russias suspended athletics federation RusAF has been granted a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sports global governing body said on S...

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in final Russian GP practice

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton showed his pace on Saturday with the fastest lap in final practice for a Russian Grand Prix that could bring him a record-equalling 91st career win. The 35-year-old Briton led a Mercedes ...

Lebanon's prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative

Lebanons prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French bid aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nations 1975-1990 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020