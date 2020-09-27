Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Fans return in Russia but F1 still a long way from normal

"It's like half a step back to the way it should be." The first race to allow fans to attend in limited numbers was the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello in Italy two weeks ago. The Ferrari-owned track allowed 2,880 paying fans to attend each day. The season's first eight races were held behind closed doors.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 00:38 IST
Motor racing-Fans return in Russia but F1 still a long way from normal
"I’ve missed the fans so much through the year. I can’t tell you how great it is to see people," six times world champion Lewis Hamilton told reporters after securing pole position for Mercedes. Image Credit: ANI

Formula One welcomed spectators in greater numbers than seen so far in a COVID-19 hit season at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren's Lando Norris describing their presence as "half a step back to the way it should be". Organisers, who have talked of attracting a 30,000 strong crowd for Sunday's race in Sochi, have declared the tickets sold out. They said some 5,000 had attended on Thursday when there was no track action at the Olympic Park circuit and the usual pit lane walk was conducted virtually with fans watching on big screens.

"I've missed the fans so much through the year. I can't tell you how great it is to see people," six times world champion Lewis Hamilton told reporters after securing pole position for Mercedes. "I hope everyone has their mask on and staying safe," added the Briton.

Norris said it was still a long way from the old normal. "We don't have any of the meets and greets, we're not up close with the fans like we were last year and signing autographs and pictures on the way in through the gates," he said.

"It's still quite different. But I guess just looking out of your pit box and seeing the fans on the grandstand and hearing the cheering and the claps when Lewis was just on the pole, it just feels more normal and more like back to how it should be. "It's like half a step back to the way it should be."

The first race to allow fans to attend in limited numbers was the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello in Italy two weeks ago. The Ferrari-owned track allowed 2,880 paying fans to attend each day.

The season's first eight races were held behind closed doors.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

SpaceX to provide launch services for NASA's IMAP mission

OnePlus 8T 5G: Here's everything we know about upcoming flagship

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey USGS. Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor, which the USGS said oc...

Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in Wednesday to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance amid weeks of huge protests of the authoritarian leaders reelection, which the oppositio...

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly-owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.The newspaper sa...

UPDATE 2-Mexico issues arrest warrants on sixth anniversary of disappearance of 43 college students

Mexican authorities issued dozens of arrest warrants for police and soldiers on Saturday who they believe may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 Mexican college students, head of the investigation said.Omar Gomez, head of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020