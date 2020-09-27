Soccer-Second Genoa player tests positive for COVID-19
Genoa midfielder Lasse Schone has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his team mate Mattia Perin contracted the virus ahead of their Serie A trip to Napoli on Sunday.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:11 IST
Genoa midfielder Lasse Schone has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his team mate Mattia Perin contracted the virus ahead of their Serie A trip to Napoli on Sunday. Denmark international Schone was found to be positive after the Genoa squad underwent a second round of swab tests on Saturday, and he has gone into self-isolation.
The rest of the Genoa squad were negative and travelled on Sunday morning, after the club postponed their charter flight from Saturday afternoon and spent the night in a Genoa hotel to reduce the risk of infection. Perin's positive test led to Serie A announcing on Saturday that the kick-off of the league match at the San Paolo stadium would be moved to 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500.
- READ MORE ON:
- Serie A
- Genoa
- Mattia Perin
- Denmark
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve's Pirlo gamble makes Serie A season the most open for years
Serie A Preview: Can anyone prevent a Juventus 10-peat?
Soccer-Fiorentina snatch late win in Serie A opener
Soccer-Roma given defeat by Serie A for using ineligible player
Napoli beats Parma 2-0 as fans return to Serie A stadiums