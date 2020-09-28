Sports News Roundup: Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in Paris; Players could compete while in quarantine, Australian Open boss says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lightning rule out Stamkos for rest of Stanley Cup Finals

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not play again during the Stanley Cup Finals, head coach Jon Cooper said on Sunday, adding the next time the team's top star might be seen on the ice is during the trophy presentation. The Lightning, who lead the best-of-seven final 3-2, will have a chance on Monday to clinch the franchise's second Stanley Cup when they face off against the Dallas Stars in Game Six in Edmonton, Alberta, one of two COVID-19 bubbles used by the National Hockey League for the postseason.

MLB roundup: Brewers, Astros in playoffs with losing records

Harrison Bader powered the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win Sunday over visiting Milwaukee, but the Brewers were still the big winners as they grabbed the last spot in the National League postseason. Bader hit a triple, blasted a solo homer and scored twice as the fifth-seeded Cardinals will head on the road to face the fourth-seeded San Diego Padres in a National League wild-card series.

Marlins OF Marte, RHP Urena injured vs. Yankees

The Miami Marlins could head into the postseason with a couple of injury concerns after outfielder Starling Marte and right-hander Jose Urena left Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Marte sustained a left ear contusion, according to the team. He was hit in the helmet by a fastball, and the force of the impact popped off his helmet as he spun toward the ground.

Colts' Rivers throws 400th career touchdown pass

Philip Rivers became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 career touchdown passes when he connected with Indianapolis Colts teammate Mo Alie-Cox on a 1-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday. The pass to his tight end on first-and-goal from the Jets 1-yard line gave Indianapolis a 14-7 lead with 14:13 left in the first half.

French Open gets off to chilly and damp start

Gone are the queues of spectators and gone is the sun as the French Open kicked off in underwhelming fashion on Sunday with persistent drizzle and a chill wind sweeping the almost-empty Roland Garros grounds. Play started at 1100 local time (0900 GMT) on court Philippe Chatrier under the new retractable roof for the first time and immediately served up a surprise as Belgian 11th seed David Goffin was crushed by Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in front of a few dozen spectators.

Nadal gears up for 'most difficult' French Open title defence

Rafa Nadal will look to continue his Paris love affair when he begins the defence of his French Open title and his quest for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on Monday. Nadal needs seven victories to bring up a century of wins at Roland Garros and collect a record-extending 13th title but the Spaniard knows he will face unprecedented tests over the next two weeks hitting an unfamiliar heavy ball in the biting cold.

Heat take down Celtics, move on to NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo had a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Herro came alive with 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat booked their trip to the NBA Finals with a 125-113 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night near Orlando. Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Herro had 19 and Andre Iguodala scored a season-high 15 as the Heat advanced to the Finals for the first time since 2014. Duncan Robinson also scored 15 and Goran Dragic 13.

NFL roundup: Bears go to 3-0 as Falcons fold again

Nick Foles came off the bench and tossed three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to rally the Chicago Bears, who sent the host Atlanta Falcons to another stunning, second-half collapse on Sunday. Foles replaced an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky and completed the rally with a go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:53 left. Bears safety Tashaun Gipson intercepted Matt Ryan on the Falcons' next drive to seal the victory.

Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in Paris

American teenager Coco Gauff made an impressive return to the Grand Slam stage when she brushed aside last year's semi-finalist Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3 in her main draw debut at the French Open to advance into the second round on Sunday. Less than a month after a first-round exit at the U.S. Open, Gauff was all business on a floodlit Court Suzanne Lenglen in front of a dozen spectators in chilly Parisian weather.

Players could compete while in quarantine, Australian Open boss says

Players preparing for the Australian Open could be allowed to compete while in quarantine after arriving in the country, Tennis Australia (TA) boss Craig Tiley said. International arrivals to Australia have to isolate for 14 days as part of strict COVID-19 protocols.