HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1045 KVITOVA SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round with a 6-3 7-5 victory over local favourite Oceane Dodin, firing eight aces and 30 winners while winning 86% of her first serve points. Matches on the outer courts were delayed by rain, with showers expected throughout the day.

0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova began her first-round match against unseeded Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin under the retractable roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem meets Marin Cilic later and Serena Williams, gunning for her 24th Grand Slam title, faces compatriot Kristie Ahn. Defending champion Rafa Nadal begins his campaign against Egor Gerasimov.

The event will welcome 1,000 fans daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

