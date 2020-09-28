Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern feeling effects of storied season as fixtures pile up

Bayern's 32-game unbeaten run ended in a 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim on Sunday, after playing 120 minutes in a 2-1 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup three days earlier, the traditional match between the Champions League and Europa League winners. "We are very tired," midfielder Thomas Müller said after the Sevilla game.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:10 IST
Bayern feeling effects of storied season as fixtures pile up

Hangovers are common in Munich in Oktoberfest season, and Bayern Munich is certainly feeling the effects of its exertions last season. Bayern's 32-game unbeaten run ended in a 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim on Sunday, after playing 120 minutes in a 2-1 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup three days earlier, the traditional match between the Champions League and Europa League winners.

"We are very tired," midfielder Thomas Müller said after the Sevilla game. Last season's success will create more fixture congestion for Bayern this week with the German Super Cup match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in Munich.

That's normally the season-opening game in Germany, but it was shunted back into the season proper because of the compressed, pandemic-affected calendar. Coach Hansi Flick has repeatedly called for more signings in recent weeks after Bayern parted company with several squad players who would have helped spread the load during the packed calendar.

Thiago Alcantara, now at Liverpool, was the only member of the starting lineup from the Champions League final to depart, but substitutes Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Odriozola have all left after their loan deals ended and Bayern opted against signing them permanently. Experienced defensive midfielder Javi Martinez, who headed the winning goal against Sevilla on Thursday after coming off the bench, has said he too may leave after eight years and eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern. He wasn't included in the team's annual lederhosen-clad, beer-toting photoshoot last week to mark the Oktoberfest beer festival, an event like much else curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's getting "tighter and tighter" to bring in new faces before the transfer window closes Oct. 5, Flick said Saturday. Müller has also said he'd welcome extra squad depth. So far in 2020-21, Bayern has preferred to rely on its own young players for depth. That worked just fine in the 8-0 opening win over Schalke, not least because Bayern was safely five goals up with half an hour to play and Flick could afford to experiment. He was rewarded with a goal from 17-year-old Jamal Musiala.

Against Hoffenheim it was a different story. Flick tried to give Robert Lewandowski a rest and started with Joshua Zirkzee, but the highlight of the 19-year-old Dutch forward's day was hitting the woodwork before being substituted for Lewandowski. Hoffenheim had around 6,000 of its fans in the stadium to watch the win over Bayern, and the victory had extra meaning for its coach Sebastian Hoeness. He's the nephew of former Bayern club president Uli Hoeness and was the coach for Bayern's reserves when they won the German third tier last season, earning Hoeness the division's coach of the year prize.

Even as other German clubs welcome fans back to the stadiums, Bayern's Allianz Arena remains empty. The comparatively high local infection rate for COVID-19 meant supporters weren't allowed for the win over Schalke, and they won't be there for the Super Cup game against Dortmund either..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Robinhood Pandey seeking Nitish Kumar's blessings for defending him in Rhea Chakraborty case: Adhir Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been vocal about victimisation of Rhea Chakraborty, Monday took a dig at former Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey for joining JDU and said in the name of probe into Sushant Singh Rajputs death...

HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several important and key matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting af...

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off week on high note as tech, bank shares gain

U.S. stocks surged on Monday, bouncing back from the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the SP 500 and the Dow, with technology, banks and travel shares leading the advance.All of the 11 major SP 500 sectors rose in early trading, w...

Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN29 PAK-PEARL Pakistans top court stays release of Daniel Pearl murder accused Islamabad Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday barred the Sindh government from releasing British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020