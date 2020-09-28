ICC gets recognition in Leaders in Sports Awards 2019 for two digital initiatives

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been recognised for two groundbreaking digital initiatives at the prestigious Leaders in Sports Awards 2019. The ICC's coverage of the record-breaking ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the bold collaboration with Wimbledon for the One Day in July video both took home awards. On March 8, International Women's Day 2020, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final took place. As many as 86,174 fans packed into the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground to witness history being made in what was not just a life-changing moment in women's cricket, but in women's sport. The event was the most successful women's cricket tournament ever.

The results of the coverage included 1.1 billion video views on ICC platforms, which was a 20 times increase on the last Women's T20 World Cup in 2018, and 90 million global television viewers. The One Day in July collaboration with Wimbledon was a unique collaborative approach between two major global sporting bodies, capturing the drama, emotion, and action from one of sport's most memorable days. The video reached 5.9M people across the ICC's digital platforms and was watched more than 4.3M times.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said they are delighted to receive the prestigious Leaders in Sports Award for two initiatives. "We are delighted to receive the prestigious Leaders in Sports Award for two initiatives that showcase how cricket connects with the world. This is simply testimony to the fact that cricket truly has the power to engage more deeply with diverse audiences across the globe. It is proof that our commitment to the game and our journey of digital transformation has begun well and is on the right track," Sawhney said in a statement. (ANI)