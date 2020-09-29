Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCB win Super Over, Kishan and Pollard win hearts of MI fans

The small built Kishan put up a powerhouse performance scoring 99 off 58 balls with nine sixes while Pollard's 60 off 24 saw them match RCB's total of 201. However Saini bowled fast and straight in the Super conceding only seven with Hardik Pandya getting out.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:23 IST
RCB win Super Over, Kishan and Pollard win hearts of MI fans
RCB's AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com) Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians' 'man for all seasons" Kieron Pollard's scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Saini's spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an IPL humdinger on Monday. The small built Kishan put up a powerhouse performance scoring 99 off 58 balls with nine sixes while Pollard's 60 off 24 saw them match RCB's total of 201.

However Saini bowled fast and straight in the Super conceding only seven with Hardik Pandya getting out. Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful as Jasprit Bumrah coudn't defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last ball boundary. However nothing can be taken away from Kishan and Pollard's superlative batting as they got 89 off the 90 runs required in the last five overs with some breathtaking sixes primarily off leg spinners Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal. The standout bowler for RCB was young Washington Sundar with figures of 1 for 12 in 4 overs.

RCB now has two wins from three games winning this edition's second Super Over after Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the first one. Earlier, AB de Villiers turned the clock back with his magnificent hitting after Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal's stroke-filled half-centuries took RCB to an imposing 201 for 3 after being put into bat. It was De Villiers, who used all his might during the death overs to smash his way to an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls, taking the score past 200-run mark. His innings had four sixes and as many boundaries as the swift yet brutal assault of Jasprit Bumrah (0/42 in 4 overs) will be remembered for a long time.

Even James Pattinson (0/51 in 4 overs) received a lot of stick as two speed merchants accounted for 8 off the 10 sixes in the RCB innings. The remaining couple were hit off MI's most successful bowler Trent Boult (2/34). The last five overs produced 78 runs with Shivam Dube scoring 27 not out off 10 balls.

While Australia's white ball skipper Aaron Finch scored 52 off 35 balls to get his team off to a flying start, the extremely elegant Padikkal upped the ante in the later half with some delightful big hits, scoring 54 off 40 balls. The duo added 81 runs for the opening stand. Padikkal's innings was studded with five boundaries and two sixes and a good stand of 62 runs for the third wicket with De Villiers, who then provided the final flourish as he has been doing for years now. The tall upright Padikkal's second IPL half-ton will be remembered specially for two sixes off fast bowler James Pattinson. The first was when the left-hander rocked on the backfoot and punched it over mid-off and the next was a stand and deliver straight into the sight screen.

This was after Finch took on the MI attack in the Powerplay overs and attacked both Bolt and Pattinson with great gusto. When leg spinner Rahul Chahar was introduced into the attack, Finch hit him for three boundaries as the 50 came off 31 balls. At that point Padikkal was only on 16. Once Finch was holed out off a Boult slower, in came Kohli and looked as rusty as the last match during his nine ball stay. MI skipper Sharma changed Chahar's end, it yielded result as a delivery stopped on Kohli and his lazy inside out lofted shot was gleefully accepted at extra cover by Rohit.

Once De Villiers came in, Padikkal, changed gears as both started attacking the bowlers as a square cut off Kieron Pollard brought up his half century.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Giustino feels 'too fresh' after French Open marathon win

While Frenchman Corentin Moutet was left wondering what went wrong in his marathon loss to Lorenzo Giustino in the first round of the French Open, his Italian opponent felt like going for a walk after more than six hours of play over two da...

Trump's reported tax methods would be par for the course for the rich, experts say

President Donald Trump has denied an expose by The New York Times saying he effectively paid no income tax for most of the past two decades, but experts said the methods it was reported he employed to reduce his bill are commonly used by we...

New York's positive COVID-19 test rate inches up as cases climb in other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. The rise in posit...

Zohra Segal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Google today dedicates an artistic doodle to Zohra Segal or Zohra Sehgal, an Indian actress, dancer, and choreographer. She became one of Indias first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage.Zohra Mumtaz Sehgal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020