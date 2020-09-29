Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ellyse Perry to miss remainder of New Zealand series

Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning on Tuesday confirmed that all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be missing the remainder of the New Zealand series.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:16 IST
Ellyse Perry to miss remainder of New Zealand series
Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning on Tuesday confirmed that all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be missing the remainder of the New Zealand series. Australia and New Zealand will be facing each other in the three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series.

The Meg Lanning-led side has already secured the T20I series after winning the first two matches, and the final game of the series will be played on September 30. Perry suffered from hamstring tightness after running drills and as a result, she has been ruled out for the remaining matches against New Zealand.

"Unfortunately she had some hamstring awareness and has got a low-grade strain, so she won't be available for the rest of this series. She'll remain with the team to continue her rehab and training in the hope of being available at some point during the WBBL. So she won't be playing any part in this series. It's the same hamstring but a different muscle within the hamstring. It's on the minor end, so hopefully doesn't delay it too much," ESPNCricinfo quoted Lanning as saying. "It was just during a running session at training that she was doing, she was progressing through her plan, so unfortunate that it's happened but it's on the minor end and she's doing everything she can to be able to make herself available. I think she's doing everything she can to be available as soon as possible, it's a very complex injury, and hard to get the timing on when certain things will happen. So hopefully at some point, she's doing the best she can and it's really important to get it right and take the time before we do put her out on the field. Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later, but we'll just have to see how it pans out," she added.

Perry will now hope to make a comeback for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League next month. The Women's Big Bash League is slated to kick off from October 25 in Sydney.

Sydney Sixers will lock horns with Sydney Thunder at the North Sydney Oval on October 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

German finance minister defends record debt to continue fiscal splurge in pandemic

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he would persist with heavy spending to help Europes largest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic as rescue and stimulus measures push debt to its highest level on record. Speakin...

Manager of lab in Kerala held for issuing 'fake' COVID-19 certificates to travellers

A manager of a private lab in Valanchery in the district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates to those travelling to various Middle East countries. Arma lab in Valanchery, a franchise of a Kozhik...

Analysis: In debate, a last chance for Trump to define Biden

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump seized control of the White House race and never let go. He masterfully defined and denigrated his opponents with cutting nicknames and a say-anything debate style, and repeatedly drew hi...

OYO's co-living arm offers 20% discounts on monthly rent to customers opting for long term stay

Hospitality firm OYOs rental housing arm OYO LIFE on Tuesday said it will offer a 20 per cent discount on monthly rent to its customers starting from the fourth month of their stay. It has also taken several other safety measures at its cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020