Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Tewatia keen to make most of new role at Rajasthan Royals

Tewatia struck seven sixes, including five in one over, in his 31-ball 53 as Rajasthan reached their target of 224 - the highest run chase in the Twenty20 tournament's history - to defeat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets with three balls left. Tewatia, picked as a leg-spinner in the Rajasthan squad, was promoted to the number four spot ahead of batsman Robin Uthappa, with the team needing 124 runs from 11 overs.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:08 IST
Cricket-Tewatia keen to make most of new role at Rajasthan Royals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said he is relishing the responsibility placed on his shoulders by skipper Steve Smith after his heroics in Sunday's record run chase in the Indian Premier League. Tewatia struck seven sixes, including five in one over, in his 31-ball 53 as Rajasthan reached their target of 224 - the highest run chase in the Twenty20 tournament's history - to defeat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets with three balls left.

Tewatia, picked as a leg-spinner in the Rajasthan squad, was promoted to the number four spot ahead of batsman Robin Uthappa, with the team needing 124 runs from 11 overs. "They sent me at number four and the plan was to simply take on the bowlers," Tewatia told reporters. "I knew my role clearly because it was discussed with me before the tournament started.

"I realised that if they are sending me up the order, they have belief in me. It was also an opportunity to prove myself." With 51 needed off three overs, Tewatia hit five sixes off West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell to turn the game on its head.

"From the beginning, I was trying to bat as per the required run rate but I wasn't able to initially hit the ball well," the 27-year-old added. "But I knew that once I could start hitting big... we would get closer to our target. So it happened in that over... I could hit the first six and the rest of the sixes kept coming."

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India, Bangladesh review expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides. They expressed their commitment to take forward cooperation in th...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinet

Kuwaits Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the countrys cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf A...

Delhi: Active COVID-19 case tally rises marginally after fall for 3 successive days

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi marginally rose to 27,524 on Tuesday after falling for three days in a trot, from September 26-28, according to official data. In September, both the number of fresh and active cases have risen s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020