Left Menu
Development News Edition

London Marathon virus testing finds runner, coach positive

Even with prize money slashed nearly in half, the event has drawn elite runners who have had few opportunities to compete during the pandemic. All eyes will be on the 35-year-old Kipchoge as he seeks his fifth London victory.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:24 IST
London Marathon virus testing finds runner, coach positive

An Ethiopian runner had to pull out of the London Marathon after she and the coach of two other elite marathoners tested positive for the coronavirus, the race director said Tuesday. Degitu Azimeraw, who won the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon, and coach Haji Adilo tested positive in Ethiopia.

"As a result (of the positive tests), they didn't get on the plane," London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said in a conference call ahead of Sunday's race. Adilo is the coach of Ethiopian runners Shura Kitata and Alemu Megertu, both of whom will remain in the race because there was no "face-to-face contact" with their coach in the past two weeks, Brasher said.

The London race has all the trappings of a 2020 sporting event: hotel bubble for athletes, competition modifications and no spectators. Athletes and their coaches are staying at a hotel reserved only for them outside London. Protocols required virus testing before athletes left for London and on the day of their arrival. They'll also be tested on Friday.

Instead of snaking along the River Thames, the athletes will compete on a 26.2-mile (42.2 kilometer) closed-loop course consisting of 19.6 clockwise laps around St. James' Park, ending on the Mall. It should be a fast course for defending champions Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei and their challengers, but potential wet weather could dampen hopes of world records. "Heavy rain is not ideal conditions to do a world record in," Brasher said of current forecasts. "You want light winds, you want dry conditions.

"We, whatever the conditions, believe that there will be some incredible racing that will live long in people's memory, and it could be incredibly quick." Only one other World Marathon MajorTokyo — was held this year as Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York all canceled because of the pandemic. Like Tokyo, London's field was reduced to elites only. Even with prize money slashed nearly in half, the event has drawn elite runners who have had few opportunities to compete during the pandemic.

All eyes will be on the 35-year-old Kipchoge as he seeks his fifth London victory. The Kenyan is the world record holder (2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds) who last year became the first person to run a marathon distance in under 2 hours, in an unofficial exhibition. Kipchoge's top challenger is expected to be Kenenisa Bekele, a three-time Olympic champion on the track. The 38-year-old Ethiopian won the 2019 Berlin Marathon in a time that was only 2 seconds off Kipchoge's world record set the year before, also in Berlin.

Kosgei is back to defend her title. The 26-year-old Kenyan holds the world record of 2:14:04, set in winning the Chicago Marathon last October. Kosgei will be challenged by Kenyan teammates Ruth Chepngetich and Vivian Cheruiyot. Manuela Schär and David Weir will feature in the wheelchair events.

"We have, we believe, some athletes in great shape, but they've all been training in unique conditions, so it is probably the most difficult marathon to predict," Brasher said. Another modification is prize money. The men's and women's winners each get USD 30,000, down from USD 55,000 last year, excluding a potential bonus of USD 125,000 for the men's and women's winner if they set a world record. The men's and women's wheelchair category winners will take home USD 20,000 each.

The race was expected to draw 750,000 spectators. An estimated 45,000 registrants will also compete in a "virtual marathon" and have a full 24 hours on Sunday to run or walk the distance, all tracked by a marathon app. Times will be eligible for qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic. British running great Mo Farah — a four-time Olympic champion on the track — will be among the pacemakers.

The London Marathon is usually held in April. Next year's race has been rescheduled for Oct. 3 in hopes of allowing all qualifying runners to compete..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican defends China bishop negotiations on eve of US visit

The Vatican on Tuesday answered its critics and defended its pursuit of an extended agreement with China on bishop nominations, acknowledging difficulties but insisting the effort had achieved limited, positive results. The Holy See articul...

Finland orders bars, restaurants to shut at 1 a.m. to help contain COVID

Finlands government on Tuesday ordered all bars and restaurants to close at 1 a.m. and to stop alcohol sales at midnight starting Oct. 8 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.The information provided by authorities is alarming...The number...

Disney plans 'Lion King' follow-up film with 'Moonlight' director

Walt Disney Co is developing a follow-up to its 2019 retelling of The Lion King under the direction of Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The original 1994 animated Disney classic tells the coming of age story of a young lion c...

Puri Jagannath temple bars entry of COVID positive servitors

At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri have tested positive for COVID-19 since August and the authorities on Tuesday decided to bar those who have not completed their quarantine period from entering th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020