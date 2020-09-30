Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju launches Sports Authority of India's new logo

Secretary, Sports, Shri Ravi Mittal congratulated SAI for taking up the initiative of designing a new logo for which a large number of good entries were received.

SAI has been the pivot of the sports ecosystem in the country since the time it was established in the year 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju launched the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new logo at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, today. The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal; Indian Olympic Association President, Shri Narinder Batra and Director General SAI, Shri Sandip Pradhan alongwith the senior officers of the Ministry at the stadium. Many eminent athletes, coaches and other sports enthusiasts joined the event from across the country through video conference.

Speaking about the significance of the new SAI logo, Shri. Rijiju said, "SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence. It has given athletes necessary support so that they have their sporting careers can take-off smoothly and they can fly towards a life of achievements and sporting glory - that is what the flying figure indicates - the freedom an athlete gets to leapfrog his/her career in SAI. The word SAI itself gives the identity to the organisation among various stakeholders being the acronym of Sports Authority of India. The Indian Tricolour and blue colour of chakra add the national fervour as SAI has nurtured some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, who represent India at the world stage."

SAI has been the pivot of the sports ecosystem in the country since the time it was established in the year 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country. The new logo signifies SAI's journey of metamorphosis from identifying and nurturing grassroots level sporting talent to creating sporting excellence in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

