Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Qualifier Zarazua should be proud of Paris show, says Svitolina

Renata Zarazua exited the French Open on Wednesday with a second round defeat but she should be proud of her achievements during her Grand Slam main draw debut, third seed Elina Svitolina said after her battling win over the Mexican qualifier.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:25 IST
Tennis-Qualifier Zarazua should be proud of Paris show, says Svitolina

Renata Zarazua exited the French Open on Wednesday with a second round defeat but she should be proud of her achievements during her Grand Slam main draw debut, third seed Elina Svitolina said after her battling win over the Mexican qualifier. After coming through the Roland Garros qualifiers, Zarazua became the first Mexican woman in more than 20 years to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam since Angelica Gavaldon reached the second round of the Australian Open in 2000.

Her 23rd birthday did not go according to plan but the short-statured Mexican managed to leave a mark under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier by handing a second-set bagel to world number five Svitolina. "I think in the end she should be really proud of her performance today," the Ukrainian said of her opponent after completing her 6-3 0-6 6-2 victory.

"She is from the country with not lots of support but not so many players who achieved really big things. I think it gives you more pride. It gives you more confidence of yourself, I think. It's something that you are always dreaming about." Zarazua showed glimpses of her potential when she defeated 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in February during her run to the semi-finals of the WTA event in Acapulco.

But Wednesday's match was her first against a top 20 player. "I didn't know anything about her coming into the match, so I had to really check her game out," said Svitolina. "Was a little bit of a surprise for me.

"She is a very solid player. She moves the ball really good. For her small height, I think she moves quite good. I know that she beat Sloane Stephens before. She knows how to play on the big stages. She can play really good tennis." Svitolina arrived in Paris after winning a title in Strasbourg on Saturday and also played the quarter-finals in Rome before that.

But the Ukrainian allayed doubts that she was tired. "To be fair, I'm feeling fine," she said. "Every athlete I think experiences some kind of tightness or soreness. Me after winning the title, for sure, is a little bit of a different experience because normally I'm more fresher for the Grand Slam.

"Mentally I'm feeling better because I played lots of matches in a row. I'm feeling like I'm into the game mode... I need maybe (an) extra half hour massage."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel approves FAA reform bill after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

The U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday unanimously approved bipartisan legislation to reform the Federal Aviation Administrations FAA aircraft certification process in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX...

France and Turkey at odds as Karabakh fighting divides NATO allies

NATO allies France and Turkey traded angry recriminations on Wednesday as international tensions mounted over the fiercest clashes between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces since the mid-1990s.On the fourth day of fighting, Azerbaijan a...

Kentucky AG says he did not recommend charges against two Breonna Taylor officers

Kentuckys attorney general, who presented evidence to a grand jury in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor, said he did not recommend any charges against the two police officers who shot her as the grand jury needed to make that deci...

Nagpur sees 982 fresh COVID-19 cases; 38 more deaths

At least 982 new cases of COVID- 19 and 38 more casualties were recorded in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said. The detection of fresh cases has taken the tally to 78,012, while the toll reached 2,510, the official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020