Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Gaston the last French man standing at Roland Garros

It is the first time since 2010 that only one French man reached the third round at Roland Garros, but Paire, who admitted this week that he was "tired mentally" after being confined to his hotel room at the U.S. Open after mixed COVID-19 test results, would not say it was the end of a generation. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not take part in the tournament while eighth seed Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon were eliminated in the first round.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 01:25 IST
Tennis-Gaston the last French man standing at Roland Garros
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hugo Gaston, a 20-year-old wildcard ranked 239th in the world, is the last French man standing at the French Open after Benoit Paire crashed out meekly and Pierre-Hugues Herbert missed an opportunity to beat sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday.

While qualifier Benjamin Bonzi can be excused for being humbled 6-2 6-4 6-4 by NextGen ATP Finals winner Jannik Sinner of Italy, Paire again under-performed in a 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Federico Coria. It is the first time since 2010 that only one French man reached the third round at Roland Garros, but Paire, who admitted this week that he was "tired mentally" after being confined to his hotel room at the U.S. Open after mixed COVID-19 test results, would not say it was the end of a generation.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not take part in the tournament while eighth seed Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon were eliminated in the first round. "Gael did not train like crazy (during lockdown). He likes to play in front of a crowd. A Roland Garros like this makes him sad," Paire said.

"I think it's hard for him. But he's still the world number nine." Herbert came close to upsetting sixth seed Zverev before losing 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4.

He took full advantage of the German's early jitters but cracked when about to win the second set tiebreak. Leading 5-3, he sent a routine forehand wide and let his opponent level at one set all. Herbert, however, forced a decider, during which he broke back for 3-2 with a crosscourt backhand passing shot and after dropping serve again, broke for 5-4, only for Zverev to wrap it up on the Frenchman's serve with a delightful lob.

"People are again going to say, once again it's a Frenchman who tanked a match," Herbert said. "I had it in my racket and I messed up." Gaston did stay strong, wrapping up a 6-4 7-6(4) 3-6 6-2 victory over world number 52 Yoshihito Nishioka with an exquisite passing shot.

He will next face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Jordan, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands reported record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, while the Slovak and Czech governments declared states of emergency as Europe sought to contain a second wave.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats

Iran-backed militias launched rockets targeting U.S. troops that landed near Erbil airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a Kurdish security agency said on Wednesday, hours after Iraqs premier pledged to protect foreign mi...

Peru to restart international flights to some regional countries as it eases coronavirus restrictions

Peru will restart international flights to some regional countries, the government said on Wednesday, as it aims to lift coronavirus restrictions and reopen its economy. Flights to 11 destinations in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Parag...

'It burned everything': Fires surge on indigenous land in Brazil

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On Guat indigenous land, in Brazils western state of Matto Grosso do Sul, drought-worsened fires this year have burned through 90 of the tribes 11,000 hectares of territory, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020