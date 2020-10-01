I have only respect for Dele Alli, says Mourinho

Left Menu
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that it is possible that midfielder Dele Alli makes a return for the side for the upcoming Europa League play-off tie against Maccabi Haifa.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:16 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

Alli has been left out from the Spurs' squad for three consecutive matches now and he is also being liked with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, Goal.com reported.

However, Mourinho has been impressed with the way Alli has handled adversity and he hasn't ruled him out of the upcoming Europa League fixture. "I cannot confirm Dele's playing but I cannot confirm he's not playing. We have still training sessions, we have still decisions to make. The only thing I can say is he's being very, very professional. I have only respect for him. He's being very professional, particularly when the team was preparing for the [Chelsea] game and he wasn't," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"It would be perfectly acceptable to have a lack of motivation, even a lack of professionalism for this training session but it was exactly the opposite. He trained very hard. He has my respect and the respect of his team-mates so it's possible he plays," he added. Mourinho also suggested that forward Son Heung-min has an outside chance of being fit to make a return against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

"Sonny of course is not playing on Thursday, is a big doubt for Sunday but I don't want to say he's not going to play because maybe he does and then my position is not good," Mourinho said. Tottenham will play their Europa League fixture against Maccabi Haifa later today. (ANI)

