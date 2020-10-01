Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-No Australian, Pacific teams in New Zealand's Super Rugby competition in 2021

New Zealand will reprise the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition in 2021, with no Australian or Pacific islands teams involved, but there is the possibility of expansion in 2022, the chairman of the national governing body said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:19 IST
Rugby-No Australian, Pacific teams in New Zealand's Super Rugby competition in 2021

New Zealand will reprise the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition in 2021, with no Australian or Pacific islands teams involved, but there is the possibility of expansion in 2022, the chairman of the national governing body said on Thursday. New Zealand set up Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2020 for its five professional franchises after the broader Super Rugby championship was abandoned due to COVID-19.

New Zealand Rugby had hoped to include a team from the Pacific islands for next year's tournament and invited expressions of interest from Australia. However, its chairman Brett Impey said the pandemic had shelved those plans, with financial concerns also a factor as they faced multi-million dollar reductions in revenue for the next two years.

"COVID has forced us to think domestically for next year," Impey told reporters on a video call. "Given the success of Super Rugby Aotearoa, it became a no-brainer that we do something similar in 2021. "There has been a lot of speculation around our keenness to involve a Pasifika team in Super Rugby and we are still committed to getting that across the line.

"But the board believe that we must get this right." NZR's decision means Australia will also be expected to repeat its domestic Super Rugby AU competition in 2021.

Impey said they were in discussion with Rugby Australia about cross-border matches at the conclusion of both domestic competitions. He added the board had approved expansion of Super Rugby Aotearoa by up to three teams in 2022 and short-listed four expressions of interest from New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region.

A decision on the outcome would be made on Nov. 30. "There is still some work to be done (because) the last thing we wanted was for a team to come in and get smashed," he said.

"And off the field they have to be self sustaining (because) we are heading towards a multi-million dollar losses. "We cannot afford to be subsidising any new team coming in."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration, and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those...

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

Tesla Incs Autopilot has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment, scoring low on its ability to keep drivers engaged.The Tesla Model 3s Autopilot scored just 36 when assessed on its ability to ...

'Dramatic' global rise in laws defending rights of nature

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Bolivia to New Zealand, rivers and ecosystems in at least 14 countries have won the legal right to exist and flourish, as a new way of safeguarding nature gains steam, U....

Belarus activist shares 'Alternative Nobel' with 3 others

A prominent Belarus opposition figure and an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer on Thursday were awarded the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the Alternative Nobel, together with activists from Nicaragua and the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020