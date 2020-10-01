Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Cycling-Thomas primed to salvage Ineos-Grenadiers season at Giro d'Italia

By Julien Pretot PARIS, Oct 1 Reuters) - Ineos-Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky, have rarely shone at the Giro d'Italia but after having a Tour de France to forget, the British outfit have a lot to make up for as Geraint Thomas heads into the Corsa Rosa as the main favourite on Saturday. A year after his 2012 Tour de France title, Bradley Wiggins focused on the Giro but abandoned his challenge through illness, Richie Porte pulled out injured in 2015, Mikel Landa retired ill in 2016 and Thomas left the race after a crash in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:53 IST
PREVIEW-Cycling-Thomas primed to salvage Ineos-Grenadiers season at Giro d'Italia
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

By Julien Pretot PARIS, Oct 1 Reuters) - Ineos-Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky, have rarely shone at the Giro d'Italia but after having a Tour de France to forget, the British outfit have a lot to make up for as Geraint Thomas heads into the Corsa Rosa as the main favourite on Saturday.

A year after his 2012 Tour de France title, Bradley Wiggins focused on the Giro but abandoned his challenge through illness, Richie Porte pulled out injured in 2015, Mikel Landa retired ill in 2016 and Thomas left the race after a crash in 2017. Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome restored the team's pride by winning the Giro title thanks to a bold long-range attack in 2018, but the race remains the grand tour where Dave Brailsford's outfit have suffered the most.

Having lost their mojo on the Tour when defending champion Egan Bernal retired this year due to back and knee problems, Ineos-Grenadiers are now banking on the Giro in a rescheduled season. The route, which features three individual time trials, favours Thomas over climbers like Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk and Dane Jakob Fuglsang or all-rounders like Vincenzo Nibali.

The Welshman was initially scheduled to ride the Tour, but his poor form in early August led Brailsford to schedule him for the Giro instead. Thomas geared up with a promising showing in Tirreno-Adriatico and he now seems back to top shape.

LEVEL HEADED "It might be a blessing in disguise because he might end up winning the Giro, while he might not have won the Tour, it's hard to imagine anyone would have surpassed (Slovenia's Tadej) Pogacar on the Tour," Wiggins, a cycling expert for Eurosport, told Reuters.

"Like most of the grands tours you have to avoid crashes and illness but I think he's very experienced, I think he'll win it." Wiggins doesn't believe that Thomas's traumatic experience from 2017, when he abandoned after being hit by a race motorbike, will have any influence on the 2018 Tour winner.

"I don't think it will play on his mind. He doesn't let much get to him, he's very level headed," said Wiggins. Riders and their staff will work in a bio-secure environment amid the COVID-19 crisis, just like on the Tour de France, but while they will be regularly tested for coronavirus, the Tour rule stating that two positive tests within a week would trigger the ejection of the team will not apply at the Giro.

Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe from the first COVID-19 wave, have since kept the situation under control. Local hopes will fall on the shoulders of Nibali, the 2013 and 2016 winner who has been below par this season.

Britain have another ace up their sleeve in Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates, the Tirreno-Adriatico winner. The outcome of the race, which is usually held in May, might also depend on the weather amid fears that some of the mountain climbs could be cancelled because of potential snowstorms. (Additional reporting by Martyn Herman in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds meet on Bengal polls, Shah may visit state before Durga Puja

The BJP top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Thursday held long deliberation with its West Bengal unit leaders over its strategy for the state assembly polls, which are expected in the first half of...

Russia's Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia, said in comments published Thursday that only Russian President Vladimir Putin could have been behind the attack against him with a Sovie...

People should back farmers; Centre should bring law for procurement at MSP: INLD

Indian National Lok Dal senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday called upon people to back farmers against the Centres agriculture-related laws and said the Union government should bring a legislation to ensure procurement of crops a...

Britain reports slight dip in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Britain on Thursday reported 6,914 new COVID-19 cases, a slight fall from the previous two days when there were more than 7,000 cases reported daily.There were 59 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 71 cases reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020