Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:36 IST
Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into two days from the usual three, is scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. It will be the third race in Italy this season.

The circuit last hosted a Formula One race in 2006, when it was designated the San Marino Grand Prix, but is returning to help flesh out a calendar that has had to be rewritten due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Thanks to the precise and meticulous anti-Covid health security protocol presented to the Emilia-Romagna Region, it was possible to obtain a significant public presence, more than 13,000 people for each race day," organisers said in a statement.

They said tickets had been on sale for a week and some sectors had sold out. The first eight races of the season were held without spectators but some 2,800 a day were allowed to attend last month's Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit.

Last weekend's Russian Grand Prix had the biggest crowd yet, with local organisers saying around 30,000 spectators had visited Sochi's Olympic Park every day.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RBI approves appointment of CoD to run Dhanlaxmi Bank till appointment of CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said that the RBI has approved a three-member interim committee of directors, headed by G Subramonia Iyer, to run the private sector bank after the shareholders voted out its MD and CEO Sunil Gurbaxani. The shareh...

Inequality seen as a root cause of West Africa's Sahel crisis

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Unequal access to wealth is one of the main causes of worsening violence in West Africas Sahel, which has forced millions to flee their homes, conflict analysts said on Thursday.Whi...

COVID-19, Chinese actions, economic downturn accelerates India-US relationship: senior US official

Despite the daunting challenges like COVID-19, Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region and the global economic downturn, India and the US are finding ways to cooperate and collaborate and there is an acceleration in the breadth and depth...

Netizens ask Kenyatta to practice physical distancing over a photo shared by State House

A photo circulating on the internet, shared by State House of Kenya on social media got netizens talking. In the photo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, donning a mask, is seen embracing France President Emmanuel Macron.President Uhuru Kenyatta is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020