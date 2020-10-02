Soccer-New coach De Boer names his first squad for trio of Dutch games

New Netherlands coach Frank de Boer called up promising AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners to the senior squad when he announced his first selection for a trio of internationals this month. The 22-year-old has already played more than 100 games for his club and been on the radar of several top European clubs elsewhere in Europe, according to press speculation.

De Boer also recalled veteran defender Daley Blind and the striking pair of Steven Berghuis from Feyenoord and Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven, but made no real deviation from the past choices of his predecessor Ronald Koeman, when naming 25 players on Friday. De Boer was installed last week as the new coach and begins almost immediately with a friendly against Mexico in Amsterdam on Wednesday and then away clashes at Bosnia and Italy in the Nations League.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar) Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Kevin Strootman (Olympique Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Joel Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Ajax Amsterdam). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Editing by William Maclean)