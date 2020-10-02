Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Lift for Tonga after new agreement reinstates World Rugby funding

"PRP being part of the joint management committee going forward is a significant step for the players and we will play our part in shaping a positive next chapter for Tonga rugby."

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:40 IST
Rugby-Lift for Tonga after new agreement reinstates World Rugby funding

Tonga earned a much-needed lifeline from World Rugby on Friday after its union (TRU) and the country's government agreed on new arrangements with the world body which ensures it will continue to receive critical financial support. World Rugby had cut its funding to the union in May pending a review into governance and administrative concerns which included "outstanding domestic legal matters" and the lack of properly audited financial settlements.

The new committee will oversee a roadmap for the operating structure of the union until the end of 2024. "The Tonga Rugby Union's challenges are well documented and we have been working with all parties to identify and agree a roadmap to return Tonga to where it deserves to be, on and off the field," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/news/590665/tripartite-agreement-signed-to-boost-tongan-rugby.

"Through this tripartite agreement, the conditions, expectations and framework has been set to do just that and I would like to thank the Tongan government for their understanding and support." All three parties agreed to recruit a new CEO who would be selected and approved by representatives of the joint management committee, which also has representation from Pacific Rugby Players (PRP).

"We have worked hard for many months alongside World Rugby, TRU and the Tongan government to keep players interests at the forefront while we find solutions," PRP chairman Hale T-Pole said. "PRP being part of the joint management committee going forward is a significant step for the players and we will play our part in shaping a positive next chapter for Tonga rugby."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Biden campaigning after negative virus test

Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential nominee had planned on traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to talk about t...

Trump's diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign

An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises descended further into chaos Friday with President Donald Trump declaring that hes tested positive for the coronavirus after consistently playing down the threat. Democratic c...

Samajwadi Party stages silent protest against Hathras incident in Mathura

The Samajwadi Party SP held a silent protest in Mathura on Friday against the alleged gang-rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The two-hour silent protest took place in front of the Gandhi sta...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar gains after Trump gets coronavirus

Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to market uncertainty just 32 days before U.S. elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020