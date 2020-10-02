Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frank Lampard 'not concerned' about Chelsea's form

Although Chelsea witnessed a mixed start in this season of Premier League, manager Frank Lampard said he is not concerned about the team's form and they will step out on the field for the next match with a "desire to win".

ANI | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:22 IST
Frank Lampard 'not concerned' about Chelsea's form
Frank Lampard (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Although Chelsea witnessed a mixed start in this season of Premier League, manager Frank Lampard said he is not concerned about the team's form and they will step out on the field for the next match with a "desire to win". Chelsea has so far played three matches in the 2020-2021 season of the Premier League, registering a win, a defeat and a draw. Lampard's men started the league on a winning note, thrashing Brighton by 3-1 before suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. Chelsea were then restricted to a 3-3 draw by West Brom.

As the club is now scheduled to take on Crystal Palace, the manager stressed that they will attack the game with confidence. "We won at Brighton, which was a tough game as they've shown with their performances since, and then we've lost to the champions with 10 men for 45 minutes, and then at West Brom three clear mistakes in the first 30 minutes make goals. Normally you lose those games, we managed to get a point," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"Of course we want to win against Palace because we want to win games and find that feeling of win, win, and win, which this team is absolutely capable of. We're very early on in the season with a group of players who are now getting fit, and of new signings who will be getting more settled every day we train together and improve together. I'm not concerned by our form. We will attack this game with confidence and a desire to win," he added. Chelsea will lock horns with Crystal Palace in Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurre...

Biden campaigning after negative virus test

Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential nominee had planned on traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to talk about t...

Trump's diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign

An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises descended further into chaos Friday with President Donald Trump declaring that hes tested positive for the coronavirus after consistently playing down the threat. Democratic c...

Samajwadi Party stages silent protest against Hathras incident in Mathura

The Samajwadi Party SP held a silent protest in Mathura on Friday against the alleged gang-rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The two-hour silent protest took place in front of the Gandhi sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020