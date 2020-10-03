IPL 13: Have told youngsters to go out there, play with freedom, says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that he has told all the youngsters within his squad to go out in the middle and play with freedom, without taking an ounce of the pressure. Warner's remarks came as SunRisers Hyderabad managed to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK failed to chase 165 and the side was restricted to 157/5, losing the game by seven runs.

While batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad found itself in a spot of bother at 69/4, and big guns like Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson were all sent back to the pavilion. It was then that youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg got together at the crease to form an 83-run partnership. Priyam remained unbeaten on 51 while Abhishek scored 31. "I have told his young guys to go out there and play with freedom, take the scoreboard of the equation and back yourselves. You get out, you get out, its a game of cricket at the end of the day. The game against CSK saw a fantastic effort by two young guys, they got us to a fantastic total, they held their nerve and they backed their ability. Couldn't be any more proud of them," said Warner during the post-match press conference.

"If you give youngsters eleven overs to bat in the middle, you know they will get some time out there in the middle. The hardest thing is if you are playing a tournament where you are just getting three or fours then you would struggle to find some momentum. Hopefully, this game shows what your youngsters are capable of," he added. During the chase of 165, CSK found itself at 42/4 and it was then that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja got together to form a 72-run partnership. Jadeja went on to score his first IPL half-century, and Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47.

For Hyderabad, T Natarajan scalped wickets of Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu and he once again showed the world that he is quickly becoming a death over specialist for the franchise. Rashid Khan was also able to maintain a stranglehold over the CSK batsmen as the leg-spinner conceded just 12 runs from his four overs. Talking about Natarajan's performance, Warner said: "In the warm-up games, Natarajan executed well, we are looking for another death bowler and he looked capable for that mold. He has done it before, the last year there was a bit different setup, Kane was the skipper and Tom Moody was the coach so probably they thought different guys were suited to the role. But this year is different, wickets are a bit faster, he has been really bowling well. He executed really well, what we expect from him, he does exactly that."

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Mumbai Indians on October 4 while CSK will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on the same day. (ANI)