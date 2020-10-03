Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Have told youngsters to go out there, play with freedom, says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that he has told all the youngsters within his squad to go out in the middle and play with freedom, without taking an ounce of the pressure.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:14 IST
IPL 13: Have told youngsters to go out there, play with freedom, says Warner
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that he has told all the youngsters within his squad to go out in the middle and play with freedom, without taking an ounce of the pressure. Warner's remarks came as SunRisers Hyderabad managed to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK failed to chase 165 and the side was restricted to 157/5, losing the game by seven runs.

While batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad found itself in a spot of bother at 69/4, and big guns like Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson were all sent back to the pavilion. It was then that youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg got together at the crease to form an 83-run partnership. Priyam remained unbeaten on 51 while Abhishek scored 31. "I have told his young guys to go out there and play with freedom, take the scoreboard of the equation and back yourselves. You get out, you get out, its a game of cricket at the end of the day. The game against CSK saw a fantastic effort by two young guys, they got us to a fantastic total, they held their nerve and they backed their ability. Couldn't be any more proud of them," said Warner during the post-match press conference.

"If you give youngsters eleven overs to bat in the middle, you know they will get some time out there in the middle. The hardest thing is if you are playing a tournament where you are just getting three or fours then you would struggle to find some momentum. Hopefully, this game shows what your youngsters are capable of," he added. During the chase of 165, CSK found itself at 42/4 and it was then that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja got together to form a 72-run partnership. Jadeja went on to score his first IPL half-century, and Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47.

For Hyderabad, T Natarajan scalped wickets of Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu and he once again showed the world that he is quickly becoming a death over specialist for the franchise. Rashid Khan was also able to maintain a stranglehold over the CSK batsmen as the leg-spinner conceded just 12 runs from his four overs. Talking about Natarajan's performance, Warner said: "In the warm-up games, Natarajan executed well, we are looking for another death bowler and he looked capable for that mold. He has done it before, the last year there was a bit different setup, Kane was the skipper and Tom Moody was the coach so probably they thought different guys were suited to the role. But this year is different, wickets are a bit faster, he has been really bowling well. He executed really well, what we expect from him, he does exactly that."

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Mumbai Indians on October 4 while CSK will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on the same day. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Intel wins second phase of contract to help Pentagon develop chips

Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the U.S. military make more advanced semiconductors within the United States. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of c...

India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end

Indias death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.Total deaths rose t...

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place Season 8 came out three years ago and the remarkable success of the previous seasons highly increased its demand for Season 9.If rumors are to be bel...

James and Falcao return to Colombia for World Cup qualifying

James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao have been summoned by Colombia for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile this month. The great news are James return to his place in soccer, playing and competing regularly, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020