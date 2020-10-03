ISL: Mumbai City FC agree on terms to sign up Adam le Fondre

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) seventh edition, Mumbai City FC have agreed to terms to sign Adam le Fondre from Sydney FC for the upcoming season. The club has already roped in Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, and Hugo Boumous from FC Goa and Bartholomew Ogbeche from Kerala Blasters among their foreign contingent, Goal.com reported.

The 33-year-old footballer kicked off his professional playing career with English Football League One and League Two sides. The English striker last played for A-league side Sydney FC. He is understood to have entered talks with several other ISL clubs but finally picked Mumbai City FC, Goal.com reported.

Le Fondre's contract with the Sky Blues was till 2021 but a purported salary cut due to the coronavirus crisis compelled him to look for other options. Earlier in the day, FC Goa signed forward Ishan Pandita on a one year deal. He is set to be a part of the squad that challenges both in the ISL and the AFC Champions League this season. (ANI)