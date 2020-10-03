Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Felt tired but Kohli kept pushing me to finish game, says Padikkal

After guiding the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, opener Devdutt Padikkal said he felt tired during the innings but skipper Virat Kohli kept pushing him to finish the game.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:31 IST
IPL 13: Felt tired but Kohli kept pushing me to finish game, says Padikkal
RCB batsman Devdutt Padikkal (Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After guiding the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, opener Devdutt Padikkal said he felt tired during the innings but skipper Virat Kohli kept pushing him to finish the game. Chasing a moderate target of 155, Padikkal and Kohli 99-run partnership for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Padikkal scored his third half-century of the season. He played a knock of 63 runs before he was bowled by Jofra Archer in the 16th over.

AB de Villiers and Kohli had an unbeaten stand of 34-run and took the side over the line. Kolhi remained unbeaten on 72 runs while ABD scored 12* runs. "It's a different feeling (batting alongside Virat Kohli), I have watched him so much since I have been small. So, to bat with him is an unreal feeling and I'm enjoying it thoroughly. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired a little bit, I was cramping up, he just kept pushing me to finish the innings. He kept telling me that I have to play till the end and see the team through. That's how he bats and that's what he was trying to convey to me as well," Padikkal told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

The 20-year-old opening batsman has scored 174 runs in the four matches of the tournament so far. Commenting on his innings, Padikkal said it was 'really hot' condition to bat after fielding for 20 overs but he enjoyed his knock as he was striking the ball well. "I am just playing on the merit of the ball, I am watching the ball as closely as I can and trying to make the decision. It was really hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs to come out and bat, it was pretty hard. It's important that we keep playing the way we are playing and keep getting the wins under the belt. Not anymore (when asked if he was pinching himself), maybe the first innings, now it's part of the job and I just want to keep doing well for the side and keep winning games for the team," Padikkal said.

Kohli-led side have six points from four games and they will now next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Monday, October 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CM Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that he is recommending a CBI probe into the Hathras case, amid a growing political storm over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit victim who was assaulted and allegedly gang...

PM Modi to inaugurate mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence on Oct 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate RAISE 2020, a mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence AI on October 5. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY and NITI Aayog are organising the mega virtual summit on...

Over 300 people protest in Paris against human rights violations in China

More than 300 people belonging to several groups gathered at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to protest against the human rights violations in China and join the global resistance against the Chinese Communist Party. The...

People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said peoples faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020