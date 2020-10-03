Tennis-Ferro into last 16 as fellow Frenchwoman Burel misses out

France's Fiona Ferro broke the resilience of Romania's Patricia Maria Tig in a 7-6(7) 4-6 6-0 victory to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time at the French Open on Saturday. The 23-year-old recovered in style after the loss of the second set to claim her eighth consecutive win on the tour after she won the Palermo Ladies Open last month.

Supported by a loud, albeit scarce audience on Court Philippe Chatrier, Ferro prevailed after two hours and 48 minutes. "I'm very happy, it was a very tough match, physically and mentally. She makes you work for every single point. I'm really happy I pulled through," world number 49 Ferro said courtside.

"It's my first appearance in the last 16 at a Grand Slam but it's just a step. I have a match in two days and I'm going to try my best." Next up for the Belgium-born Ferro is American fourth seed Sofia Kenin, the Australian Open champion who wasted no time in destroying Romanian Irina Bara 6-2 6-0.

Ferro joins compatriot Caroline Garcia, who faces Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina on Sunday, in the last 16. France would have had three in the fourth round in the women's draw for the first time since 1973, but teenager Clara Burel lost 7-6(2) 7-5 to China's Zhang Shuai after being up a break twice in the opening set.