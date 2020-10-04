Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzie Bates ruled out of remainder of ODI series against Australia

New Zealand's experienced batswoman Suzie Bates has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to a shoulder injury.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 04-10-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 12:13 IST
Suzie Bates ruled out of remainder of ODI series against Australia
New Zealand's batswoman Suzie Bates (file image). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand's experienced batswoman Suzie Bates has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to a shoulder injury. The right-handed batter had sustained an injury late in the first ODI against Australia when she dived to prevent a boundary.

She underwent an MRI scan earlier today but further consultation will be needed to determine the full extent of the injury, ESPNCricinfo reported. "Losing Suzie for the remaining two matches is obviously a big loss. Anytime you lose a player with well over 100 ODIs of experience and a wealth of runs, it's hard to replace them," ESPNCricinfo quoted New Zealand coach Bob Carter as saying.

"Lauren's injury, while minor, is, unfortunately, keeping her on the sideline for the time being. She's been showing plenty of promise in the nets and we remain hopeful she will play a part in this series," he added. Australia had defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Both sides will lock horns in the second ODI on Monday, October 5.

New Zealand have not held the Rose Bowl trophy since 1999 and the side must win on Monday to keep the series alive. Australia are currently on a 19 consecutive ODI victories spree and if they whitewash New Zealand, the Southern Stars will equal the world record of 21 held by Ricky Ponting's 2003 side. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12

India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday. India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks...

BEML puts in place 'catch-up' plan to make up for production backlog due to COVID impact

BEML has put in place a catch-up plan to make up for the production backlog induced by COVID- 19s adverse consequences, with manufacturing plants now operating near normal, its Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Kumar Hota said. The spre...

Fair, transparent process followed in MSIP bid: UIDAI on charges by tech cos

The Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI has said its tender for selecting managed services infrastructure provider MSIP has been evaluated, ensuring complete transparency, fairness and equity in accordance with stipulated norms. Tech majors IBM, Wip...

UP govt subverted justice then recommended CBI probe into Hathras incident: Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar CPI M Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government subverted justice in the Hathras incident and then recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the matter.They ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020