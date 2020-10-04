Salzburg report three coronavirus cases, enforce 'team quarantine'

FC Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday announced that their three players have tested positive for coronavirus. The tests were conducted after the team played their UEFA Champions League play-off match against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday.

"The first round of COVID-19 tests after our UEFA Champions League play-off match against Maccabi Tel Aviv has seen three FC Red Bull Salzburg players test positive," the club said in a statement. "The players, who are all currently without symptoms, have gone straight into self-isolation and will not be available for the Austrian Bundesliga match against TSV Prolactal Hartberg. According to the COVID-19 prevention concept, the Austrian Bundesliga, Austrian football association and the relevant health authorities have been informed," it added.

The club said the rest of the squad has begun 'team quarantine'. "The rest of our squad have begun a team quarantine according to the prevention concept. This means that they can only travel between their house, the training ground, and match locations. No other contacts should be made. We will increase our control efforts in the coming weeks," the statement read.

Moreover, FC Red Bull Salzburg said players will not take part in national team matches. "In addition, all international call-ups for FC Red Bull Salzburg players in the next two weeks have been rejected," the club said. (ANI)

Also Read: Group sues Austrian gov't over ski resort virus outbreak