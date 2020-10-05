Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-10-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 05:13 IST
Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in La Liga CAN COURTOIS' SAVES HAND MADRID ANOTHER TITLE?

It is often said that league titles are won by defences but in the case of Real Madrid, the phrase could be boiled down to the goalkeeper, namely a Thibaut Courtois who continues to play out of his skin and get his side out of jail. The Belgian made four saves in his side's 2-0 win at Levante, offering a masterclass in goalkeeping for a second consecutive game after pulling off five saves in the mid-week 1-0 win at Real Valladolid.

Courtois' consistency was key to Madrid's relentless run to last season's La Liga title and he has followed a similar script at the start of this campaign, as his side already lead the standings despite failing to convince on the pitch. Coach Zinedine Zidane seems relaxed about his side's difficulties in creating and finishing off chances, however, and with as reliable a shield in Courtois to fall back on, who can blame him?

ATHLETIC'S TOP-FLIGHT RECORD UNDER THREAT Athletic Bilbao share the rare feat of never being relegated from La Liga along with Real Madrid and Barcelona but already look like having a battle on their hands this season to preserve that status.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Alaves was their third loss in four matches and left them second bottom of the table, but the most concerning thing for the Basques is a glaring lack of firepower. After failing to score at home to nine-man Cadiz in their previous outing, they had no shots on target against Alaves. Meanwhile, Inaki Williams, their focal point in attack, has now gone over 1000 minutes without scoring.

Athletic are also suffering badly from the continued absence of fans due to coronavirus safety measures, depriving them of some 55,000 supporters in home games who have so often helped push them over the line in difficult moments. RED CARDS PROVE NO OBSTACLE TO WINNING

Eibar's 2-1 victory at Real Valladolid was the third match in under a week where a team had overcome having a player sent off away from home and gone on to win. Barcelona had Clement Lenglet dismissed in the first half at Celta Vigo but still beat them 3-0 while Cadiz managed to take the lead in their 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao when down to 10 men and then hold on to it after being reduced to nine players.

Eibar continued this unusual trend on Sunday, refusing to hold on for a draw after Pape Diop was sent off in the 73rd minute in Valladolid, instead going all out for a winner and getting it with Kevin Rodrigues' header in added time. "When we were down to 10 men we played our best football, before then the game was far too open," said victorious coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Baffled Valladolid coach Sergio Gonzalez said: "I don't know what happened, once we had the extra man we faded from the game and did not know how to play against 10."

TRENDING

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in La Liga CAN COURTOIS SAVES HAND MADRID ANOTHER TITLEIt is often said that league titles are won by defences but in the case of Real Madrid, the phrase could be boiled down to the goalkeeper, namely a Thiba...

Record California wildfires burn over 4 million acres

Wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres 1.6 million hectares in 2020, over twice the previous record for any year and an area larger than Connecticut, the states fire agency reported on Sunday. The most-populous U.S. s...

Twitter users flood #ProudBoys hashtag with gay pride images

Twitter users are flooding the ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag. Proud Boys, a far-right group founded in 2016, calls itself a white chauv...

Golf-Garcia ends PGA Tour drought with Mississippi triumph

Spaniard Sergio Garcia made a closing birdie to secure a one-shot victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday for his first PGA Tour triumph since the 2017 Masters. Garcia, who went out in the final pairin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020