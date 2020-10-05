Ashwin gets his chance but refrains from Mankading, Ponting smiles
Before the start of the 13th IPL, Ponting had said that he had told Ashwin that he would not like him to Mankad the non-striker in the tournament. The Delhi Capitals coach, a legend of the game and a staunch critic of the practice named after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, had backed the senior India off-spinner when he asked if the batsman should also be penalised for leaving his crease at the non-striker's end before a ball is delivered..PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:49 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday refrained from doing what he would instinctively do in the past -- Mankad the batsman after he had backed up too far at the non-striker's end. Instead, what the Delhi capitals off-spinner did was smile wryly after catching Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch short of the crease during their Indian Premier League match here. The bowler, though, warned the Australian. In the dugout, DC coach Ricky Ponting, who found himself at odds with Ashwin on the contentious issue of Mankading in the run-up to the tournament, also smiled.
The incident happened in the third over of Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings, when Finch stepped way out of his crease, but the seasoned off-spinner Ashwin didn't attempt Mankading. Before the start of the 13th IPL, Ponting had said that he had told Ashwin that he would not like him to Mankad the non-striker in the tournament.
The Delhi Capitals coach, a legend of the game and a staunch critic of the practice named after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, had backed the senior India off-spinner when he asked if the batsman should also be penalised for leaving his crease at the non-striker's end before a ball is delivered.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Aaron Finch
- Ashwin
- Mankad
- Vinoo Mankad
- Ricky Ponting
- Australian
- Indian
ALSO READ
Injured Ashwin says he'll be ready for next game, but final decision rests with physio: Iyer
Will find out more about Ashwin's injury soon: Ponting
Pain has settled down and scan reports are encouraging, says Ashwin
CSK ponder over Dhoni's batting order, Delhi fret on Ashwin's shoulder niggle
IPL 13: Punjab failed to use Murugan Ashwin enough against RR, says Sachin Tendulkar