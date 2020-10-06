Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey captain Manpreet, coach Reid want to return to full momentum gradually

"...we have been able to gradually increase the workload and intensity of the training to the point where we are able to have the majority of the squad up to pre-COVID levels by the end of the next camp," Reid said. "This has been a slow and deliberate process designed to produce maximum output while minimising the risk of injury." The players are also happy with the safety protocols in place at the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru centre.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:07 IST
Hockey captain Manpreet, coach Reid want to return to full momentum gradually

Their training severely affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, the Indian men's hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid and skipper Manpreet Singh say it will be a deliberately slow progress towards players attaining pre-lockdown fitness levels. Six players of the men's team, including Manpreet, had tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's training base here in August after they arrived for the national camp following a month's break.

Since then, all the six players have recovered and started their individual training sessions. "...we slowly started the procedures of getting back to play. The coaches have created a plan so that we gradually return to full momentum and I am really happy to be back practicing again," Manpreet said in a released issued by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Reid said the emphasis is on skills training, especially individual basics, which allows the players to practice in small groups with adequate social distancing in place. "...we have been able to gradually increase the workload and intensity of the training to the point where we are able to have the majority of the squad up to pre-COVID levels by the end of the next camp," Reid said.

"This has been a slow and deliberate process designed to produce maximum output while minimising the risk of injury." The players are also happy with the safety protocols in place at the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru centre. "It feels good that we have started training after such a long time and we are slowly bringing our body back to the same level which allows us to train the way we used to earlier," women's team skipper Rani Rampal said.

"...we hope we return to our old form and rhythm in the next few months. But at the moment, it is important that we keep ourselves safe by following all protocols and train within them." PTI SSC PM PM.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya set to expand Ahero Irrigation Scheme by an additional 2,500 acres

Rice production in Kenya is set to increase following proposals to expand the Ahero Irrigation Scheme by an additional 2,500 acres, according to a news report by Nation.The expansion to be done by the National Irrigation Authority will see ...

POCO C3 launched for Rs 7,499 in India; first sale on Oct 16

HIGHLIGHT6.53 HD Display13MP Triple Cameras Helio G35 Processor5000mAh 2-Day BatteryThe affordable Poco C3 smartphone has gone official in India. Touted as the Game Changer, the budget phone comes with an HDdisplay, an octa-core chipset, 13...

UK's Sunak says "triple-lock" on pensions is safe

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would stick to its so-called triple lock for settling increases in state pensions which could jump next year because of calculation distortions caused by the coronavirus crisis.Asked ...

Captain Karthik faces stiffest test as KKR face resurgent CSK

Facing criticism for a below par show despite having a star-studded line up, skipper Dinesh Karthik needs some quick soul searching to find answers when Kolkata Knight Riders face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash here on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020