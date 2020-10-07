Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

The Spaniard, also looking to match Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, was stretched like rarely before by the 19-year-old Sinner as he set up a clash with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat him in the Italian Open quarter-finals last month.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 05:25 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols

Teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games, the NFL said on Monday, as it ramped up rules designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus. National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell instructed teams to "recommit" to safety protocols in a memo obtained by Reuters after positive tests forced the postponement of two Week 4 games. Favourite tag does not faze mature Swiatek

Suddenly Iga Swiatek had everything to lose when she walked out on court against Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan with the door to a French Open final invitingly ajar. But the 19-year-old Pole produced a commanding display to win 6-3 6-1 and move into the semi-finals where another qualifier in the shape of Argentine Nadia Podoroska awaits. Podoroska becomes first female qualifier in French Open semi-finals

Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgium's Filip Dewulf, the only qualifier in either of the singles draws since tennis turned professional in 1968 to make it to the last four at Roland Garros, in 1997. Struber leaves Barnsley to become New York Red Bulls coach

Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls appointed Gerhard Struber as their new coach on Tuesday after he left his role at English Championship (second-tier) club Barnsley. The Red Bulls identified Struber as their number one target to succeed Chris Armas, who was sacked last month. Djokovic out to tame U.S. Open demons in Carreno Busta rematch

The last time Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta shared a court -- in the fourth round of U.S. Open last month -- the outcome sent shockwaves around the tennis world. World number one Djokovic, a hot favourite to lift the title in New York, was disqualified after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball, while Spaniard Carreno Busta went on reach the semi-finals. Thiem running on empty in French Open loss

Dominic Thiem admitted he had nothing more left to give as his Grand Slam winning streak was ended by Diego Schwartzman in an epic five-setter in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. Schwartzman, the 12th seed, prevailed 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 on court Philippe Chatrier to set up a meeting with either Italian Jannik Sinner or 12-time champion Rafael Nadal, whom he beat in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open last month. Nadal passes Sinner test to storm into French Open semi-finals

Claycourt master Rafa Nadal passed his first real test of this year's French Open with a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1 victory against Italian rising star Jannik Sinner as his quest for a record-breaking 13th title gathered momentum on Tuesday. The Spaniard, also looking to match Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, was stretched like rarely before by the 19-year-old Sinner as he set up a clash with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat him in the Italian Open quarter-finals last month. Wackerman out of Giro following freak crash caused by helicopter

Italian Luca Wackermann was forced to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia with multiple injuries following a big crash in Tuesday's fourth stage caused by a low flying helicopter. The crash, which brought down Wackermann and Dutchman Etienne van Empel of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, happened at the end of the stage when a barrier was blown over by the draft from the helicopter and struck the two riders. Finau out of Shriners tournament after positive COVID-19 test

American Tony Finau has been withdrawn from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. His positive test came from pre-tournament screening for the Nevada event. The 31-year-old last competed in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, where he finished tied for eighth. French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they had opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women's doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors' office said the investigation into "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption", was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump stops negotiations with House Democrats on coronavirus stimulus

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday instructed his officials to stop negotiating with the House Democrats on another coronavirus stimulus package, alleging that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not holding talks in good faith. I have instructed my...

U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used killer acquisitions to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees and forced small businesses into oppressive contracts in...

Trump calls off aid talks, Biden says president 'turned his back' on Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a...

FEATURE-Migrant school closures fuel child labour in Thai seafood industry

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth RANONG, Thailand, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chit Su has been stuck at home peeling crabs with her grandmother since her school for Burmese migrants closed last year in southern Thailand. Even working togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020