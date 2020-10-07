Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols

Teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games, the NFL said on Monday, as it ramped up rules designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus. National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell instructed teams to "recommit" to safety protocols in a memo obtained by Reuters after positive tests forced the postponement of two Week 4 games. Favourite tag does not faze mature Swiatek

Suddenly Iga Swiatek had everything to lose when she walked out on court against Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan with the door to a French Open final invitingly ajar. But the 19-year-old Pole produced a commanding display to win 6-3 6-1 and move into the semi-finals where another qualifier in the shape of Argentine Nadia Podoroska awaits. Podoroska becomes first female qualifier in French Open semi-finals

Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgium's Filip Dewulf, the only qualifier in either of the singles draws since tennis turned professional in 1968 to make it to the last four at Roland Garros, in 1997. Struber leaves Barnsley to become New York Red Bulls coach

Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls appointed Gerhard Struber as their new coach on Tuesday after he left his role at English Championship (second-tier) club Barnsley. The Red Bulls identified Struber as their number one target to succeed Chris Armas, who was sacked last month. Djokovic out to tame U.S. Open demons in Carreno Busta rematch

The last time Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta shared a court -- in the fourth round of U.S. Open last month -- the outcome sent shockwaves around the tennis world. World number one Djokovic, a hot favourite to lift the title in New York, was disqualified after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball, while Spaniard Carreno Busta went on reach the semi-finals. Thiem running on empty in French Open loss

Dominic Thiem admitted he had nothing more left to give as his Grand Slam winning streak was ended by Diego Schwartzman in an epic five-setter in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. Schwartzman, the 12th seed, prevailed 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 on court Philippe Chatrier to set up a meeting with either Italian Jannik Sinner or 12-time champion Rafael Nadal, whom he beat in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open last month. Nadal passes Sinner test to storm into French Open semi-finals

Claycourt master Rafa Nadal passed his first real test of this year's French Open with a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1 victory against Italian rising star Jannik Sinner as his quest for a record-breaking 13th title gathered momentum on Tuesday. The Spaniard, also looking to match Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, was stretched like rarely before by the 19-year-old Sinner as he set up a clash with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat him in the Italian Open quarter-finals last month. Wackerman out of Giro following freak crash caused by helicopter

Italian Luca Wackermann was forced to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia with multiple injuries following a big crash in Tuesday's fourth stage caused by a low flying helicopter. The crash, which brought down Wackermann and Dutchman Etienne van Empel of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, happened at the end of the stage when a barrier was blown over by the draft from the helicopter and struck the two riders. Finau out of Shriners tournament after positive COVID-19 test

American Tony Finau has been withdrawn from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. His positive test came from pre-tournament screening for the Nevada event. The 31-year-old last competed in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, where he finished tied for eighth. French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they had opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women's doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors' office said the investigation into "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption", was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.