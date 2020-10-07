IPL 13: Steve Smith fined for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Smith has been fined INR 12 lakh as this was Rajasthan Royals' first offence of maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official statement. Rajasthan Royals was not able to chase 194 runs and was bundled out for 136, losing the match by 57 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Only Jos Buttler got going with the bat for the Steve Smith-led side as he played a knock of 70 runs. Bumrah emerged as a star with the ball for Mumbai as he returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs. Batting first, Mumbai Indians had posted a score of 193/4 as Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively.

With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the table with eight points from six games. While Rajasthan has slipped to the seventh position. Rajasthan Royals will next face Delhi Capitals on October 9 while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 11. (ANI)