FACTBOX-Results from the first round of NHL Draft

The top 31 picks from the opening round of the National Hockey League draft on Tuesday (team, player, position) 1. New York Rangers - Alexis Lafreniere, left wing

2. Los Angeles Kings - Quinton Byfield, center 3. Ottawa Senators - Tim Stutzle, left wing

4. Detroit Red Wings - Lucas Raymond, left wing 5. Ottawa Senators - Jake Sanderson, defenseman

6. Anaheim Ducks - Jamie Drysdale, defenseman 7. New Jersey Devils - Alexander Holtz, right wing

8. Buffalo Sabres - Jack Quinn, right wing 9. Minnesota Wild - Marco Rossi, center

10. Winnipeg Jets - Cole Perfetti, center 11. Nashville Predators - Iaroslav Askarov, goalie

12. Florida Panthers - Anton Lundell, center 13. Carolina Hurricanes - Seth Jarvis, center

14. Edmonton Oilers - Dylan Holloway, center 15. Toronto Maple Leafs - Rodion Amirov, left wing

16. Montreal Canadiens - Kaiden Guhle, defenseman 17. Chicago Blackhawks - Lukas Reichel, left wing

18. New Jersey Devils - Dawson Mercer, center 19. New York Rangers - Braden Schneider, defenseman

20. New Jersey Devils - Shakir Mukhamadullin, defenseman 21. Columbus Blue Jackets - Yegor Chinakhov, right wing

22. Washington Capitals - Hendrix Lapierre, center 23. Philadelphia Flyers - Tyson Foerster, right wing

24. Calgary Flames - Connor Zary, center 25. Colorado Avalanche - Justin Barron, defenseman

26. St Louis Blues - Jake Neighbours, left wing 27. Anaheim Ducks - Jacob Perreault, right wing

28. Ottawa Senators - Ridly Greig, center 29. Vegas Golden Knights - Brendan Brisson, center

30. Dallas Stars - Mavrik Bourque, center 31. San Jose Sharks - Ozzy Wiesblatt, right wing (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

